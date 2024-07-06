'It took a long time' - Sourav Ganguly reveals more on Kohli-Rohit captaincy saga

It seems that the victory of India over South Africa in the 2024 T20 World Cup final on June 29 at Kensington Oval in Barbados accomplished Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's dream of leading his country to an ICC title. The Men in Blue emerged victorious from the tournament after finishing undefeated in the major event. Rohit Sharma was the team's leading run scorer and contributed greatly to India's victory. In addition, the 37-year-old cricketer set an unparalleled record by leading India to glory in the T20 World Cup. The flamboyant opening batter remains in the lead on the list of captains with the best win percentage in ICC tournaments.

Rohit Sharma led the Indian cricket team for the fourth time at the ICC event. Before handing India the highly coveted T20 World Cup 2024 trophy, the swashbuckling batter led the Indian squad to the semifinals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, the World Test Championship final, and the ODI World Cup final. The stylish right-handed batter, Rohit Sharma, has a win percentage of 84.6 and has surpassed the legendary Australian Ricky Ponting, who had a win percentage of 78.4. Former Aussie star Aaron Finch is third on the list with a win percentage of 75. The Aussie top-order batter is followed by Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni, who have respective win percentages of 72.7 and 70.7.

In the same vein, former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly hailed Indian skipper Rohit Sharma in one of his recent events. The former batting legend reveals that the win percentage of Rohit Sharma speaks a lot at this moment, as he is ecstatic that he took the role when Virat Kohli resigned as the skipper.

"I'm very happy for Rohit Sharma. Life comes full circle. Six months ago he was not even the captain of Mumbai Indians and the same man is now leading India to a World Cup final, unbeaten. He has played two World Cup finals where he has gone into the final unbeaten. That speaks of his captaincy and leadership quality and I'm not surprised because he became captain when I was the BCCI president and when Virat didn't want to captain India anymore," Ganguly said.

S Ganguly -"When virat didn't want to captain India anymore,it took a lot & lot of time to make him cap coz he wasn't ready to cap .It took a lot of pushing from all of us&BCCI to make cap"



PR literally made Rohit as villain during that captaincy saga 💔.pic.twitter.com/OyIVfE8BUn — Chinna 🇮🇳 (@LVR_HYPER45) July 5, 2024



It took a lot of time to make him captain because he was not ready to captain: Sourav Ganguly

However, the former BCCI President revealed that it took a lot of time to make Rohit Sharma the captain, as the 37-year-old wasn't ready to take charge of the team. Furthermore, the DC head coach expressed happiness to see the progress of the Indian cricket team under Rohit Sharma's leadership in all three formats of the game.

"It took a lot of time to make him captain because he was not ready to captain. It took a lot of pushing from all of us to make him captain and I'm very happy to see the progress of Indian cricket under him," he added further.

