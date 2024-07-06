'I don't know why...' - Arshdeep Singh makes candid admission on post T20 World Cup emotion

India's star cricketer, Arshdeep Singh, and the Indian cricket team, along with their families, were left stuck in Barbados for two days before they got an amazing and warm welcome in India. The players were seen meeting with the Prime Minister of India, which was followed by an open parade to the felicitation ceremony. However, India's star cricketer, Arshdeep Singh, posted a number of pictures of him and his mom and dad holding the World Cup trophy on the chartered Air India flight, which quickly went viral on social media.

The father of left-arm bowler Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Singh, was spotted in New York during India's match against South Africa in the final match for the T20 World Cup 2024, which took place on June 29 at Kensington Oval in Barbados. He talked about what it's like to watch his kid succeed on the big stage. He unveiled his family, which included Arshdeep's mother and other members of his extended family, in a video that went viral on X.



Arshdeep concluded the tournament as the joint-highest wicket-taker with a total of 15 wickets in the 8 games he featured in, showing that he has certainly boosted his game. The 25-year-old cricketer was able to show off his talents in the most memorable match of his career with the wickets of South Africa's captain, Aiden Markram, and star left-handed batter Quinton de Kock. This handed the Men in Blue a boost ahead of the second innings.

How would you get that feeling, what is going on in the match?: Arshdeep Singh

In the same vein, the left-arm pacer revealed his parents emotions watching him from the stadium. The seamer revealed that his parents always close their eyes whenever he bowls in the game, and he does respect the superstitions of his parents in the game.

"They keep their eyes shut when I bowl. I don’t know why. Who does these things when they are sitting in the stadium? My parents always say that whenever I bowl they close their eyes. I have told them what is the point of coming all this way. How would you get that feeling, what is going on in the match? I respect their superstitions. For them closing their eyes while I am bowling is their contribution. It gives them happiness," Arshdeep Singh said being quoted by Indian Express.

