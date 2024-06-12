'They haven't done the job thus far' - Aakash Chopra urges these two Indian players to step up against USA

Arshdeep Singh has played two matches of the T20 World Cup 2024 and conceded 66 runs for just three wickets in his eight overs

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra feels that Arshdeep Singh needs to perform magnificently well in their upcoming clash against the USA, which is slated to take place on June 12 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. He also wished star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to perform well with both bat and ball in the next game to turn things around for India's camp. The two top teams in Group A will face off on Wednesday, and the winner of this clash will book their spot in the Super Eights, while the losing team might have to make the last game.

However, the renowned cricket commentator feels that left pacer Arshdeep Singh, who has been performing well but is very expensive in these conditions, is quite surprising, which is allowing batters to smash runs against him. The former India opener advises the 25-year-old cricketer to be potent and economical in the last two games to regain his place, which Jasprit Bumrah retains over any other seamer. Chopra stated that the young bowler should try to concede fewer runs in his four overs and encouraged him to pick up two or three wickets against USA Camp in the next game.

"Arshdeep Singh has done well, there is no doubt about that. However, my wishlist goes differently with Arshdeep. He has proved to be expensive. It's slightly surprising to see Arshdeep Singh being expensive in these conditions but he has been expensive. So I want him to pick up wickets with the new ball here, and then whenever he bowls, if he has to bowl 24 balls, he should concede close to 20-odd runs and pick up two or three wickets," Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Arshdeep will have to capture this and the next match: Aakash Chopra

Meanwhile, the Punjab Kings quick has played two matches of the T20 World Cup 2024 and conceded 66 runs for just three wickets in his eight overs of the spell against the Ireland and Pakistan sides. On the other hand, Mohammed Siraj has conceded just 32 runs in his seven overs of the spell.

"Although Arshdeep is still ahead in that list but Mohammed Siraj is right there. So if you have to play in the Super Eights and you don't want to give your place to Siraj, because only two pacers will play, and one is certainly Bumrah, Arshdeep will have to capture this and the next match," he added further.

Meanwhile, the well-renowned broadcaster feels that Jadeja should bat well and pick up some wickets as well in the next game against the USA. The 37-year-old was dismissed for a duck in the crucial game against Pakistan, while he didn't get the chance to bat in India's opening game against Ireland. He went wicketless in two matches so far while conceding 17 runs in his three overs in the last two games.

