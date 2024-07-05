WATCH: Tilak Varma and childhood friends give World Cup Winning Skipper Rohit Sharma glorious tribute

Rohit Sharma received a heartwarming tribute from his childhood friends and family members, whereas his close friend Tilak Varma was also present to welcome Rohit at his house after winning the T20 World Cup.

India's skipper Rohit Sharma enjoyed a very special reception at his residence in Mumbai, where he was greeted by childhood friends and MI teammate Tilak Varma. After three days spent stuck in the island nation due to Hurricane Beryl, the Men in Blue finally touched down in Delhi on Thursday, July 4.

Team India players were greeted like heroes when the World Champions arrived for a special breakfast gathering arranged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In addition to this, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket India) arranged an open-roof bus road show as a way to present the fans with a close-up view of their heroes after the meeting with the PM of India.

MI teammate and India's star batter Tilak Varma presented captain Rohit Sharma with an unparalleled heartfelt greeting

Once the celebrations had ended, MI teammate and India's star batter Tilak Varma presented captain Rohit Sharma with an unparalleled heartfelt greeting as he and his childhood friends cheered the 37-year-old captain. In a widely shared video, the group is seen reaching out to Rohit while imitating the famous "strut" shown by WWE icon Rick Flair, which he performed to receive the 2024 T20 World Cup Trophy from BCCI Secretary Jay Shah at the end of the ceremony on June 29 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. They gleefully hoist the flamboyant opening batter over their shoulders and showcase him later in the video. In addition to this, the stylish right-handed batter was also welcomed with a carpet crafted from flower petals.

Also Read: First glimpse from airport as Rohit Sharma shows fans the T20 World Cup trophy

Watch the full video here:

HERO WELCOME FOR CAPTAIN ROHIT. 🐐



- Family, Childhood friends, Tilak giving a memorable welcome for Ro as he returns to home. ❤️🥺pic.twitter.com/dQz4dc8x0p — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 5, 2024



Rohit Sharma returned home shortly after the felicitation ceremony, but the festivities had only gotten started. Mumbai Indians player Tilak Varma, together with the 37-year-old's family and childhood friends, planned a stunning greeting for their beloved 'Hitman'. Donning 'Rohit Sharma' t-shirts, the group hugged the World Cup-winning skipper with a dance and a shoulder raise. It was an extraordinary welcome. After the landmark victory, Rohit, who already announced his retirement from T20I cricket, will probably want to take advantage of the occasion and spend some downtime with his family.

Telegram Group Join Now

Also Read: Watch: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya dances to the beats of dhol

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube