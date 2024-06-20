'Kept prioritizing personal milestones rather than collective success:' Former cricketer lashes out at Pakistan players following T20 World Cup exit

Ahmed Shehzad has been in news for continuous attacks on Babar Azam and his team during the T20 World Cup 2024.

Pakistan's early exit from T20 World Cup 2024 caused an intense debate on social media. A plethora of former cricketers, fans, and pundits have strongly criticised Babar Azam and Co. for their dismal performance in the ongoing marquee event, which eliminated them ahead of the Super Eight fixture of the tournament.

However, some Pakistani players chose to stay abroad following their exit. The six players who didn't come back to Pakistan are Babar Azam, Imad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, and Azam Khan. They are holidaying in London and other locations.

Meanwhile, Pakistan star pacer Haris Rauf also got into a furious brawl with a fan just a day ago in the USA. Fans have been spreading the clip of the Haris Rauf incident and criticising the fans' conduct against the players over the past couple of days after their horrendous show made them miss the reminder of the marquee event.

Watch: Haris Rauf involved in heated argument with a fan

In the same vein, former Pakistani cricketer Ahmed Shehzad has launched a brutal attack on the players. The former batting legend has now urged the players to return to Pakistan and apologise to the fans in his never-ending criticism of the Green Army during the T20 World Cup 2024.

"It would be good if these players would apologize to the nation, if these players would be ashamed and if these players would return to Pakistan instead of spending holidays in America, England or Dubai. These posts by the players should not change the narrative and the fans should get answers for the poor performances of the players," Ahmed Shehzad said.

The same group of players have not won anything for our country in the last five years: Ahmed Shehzad

Meanwhile, Shehzad's scathing criticism for Babar Azam and Co. has caught attention over the past several weeks. The cricketer turned analyst calls for the Pakistani cricket players to take accountability for their actions, claiming that their positive posts are a means to alter the image of the team, as the Men in Green haven't won a tournament in the last five years. The side last won the Champions Trophy in 2017 after outclassing Virat Kohli-led India at The Oval in London.

Telegram Group Join Now

"Accountability is very important now. The same group of players have not won anything for our country in the last five years and they have kept prioritizing personal milestones rather than the collective success of Pakistan," he added further.

Meanwhile, the 2024 T20 World Cup turned out to be a nightmare for Babar Azam and Co. as they crashed out of the group stage after their losses against hosts USA and arch-rivals India. The Men in Green had a great 2022 T20 World Cup as they ended their journey as the runners-up of the tournament despite their defeat in the first two games against India and Zimbabwe.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.