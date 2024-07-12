What is Gautam Gambhir's salary as India head coach?

Gambhir is expected to earn an annual salary which happens to be more than his predecessor Rahul Dravid as head coach of the Indian men's cricket team.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah finally unveiled Gautam Gambhir as India's new head coach on Tuesday. The former India hard-hitting opening batter assumed over as head coach from the legendary Rahul Dravid before Team India's white-ball series against Sri Lanka, which is set to commence on July 26. The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 was the final duty that former head coach Dravid had with Rohit Sharma's Team India and ended on a winning note, which turned out to be his successful stint. He turned down a contract extension.

Rahul Dravid led Team India to their second World Cup victory in the shortest format before leaving the prominent position on a victorious note. The 42-year-old cricketer emerged as the most likely candidate to take over as coach after a stellar Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, with Dravid having already announced his departure in the run-up to the ICC event.

Also Read: Rahul Dravid gets offer from IPL franchise after India job

Gautam Gambhir will probably make approximately the same money as Rahul Dravid

On the other hand, the two-time World Cup winner guided the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their third title after his return to the franchise from LSG in the IPL 2024. The 42-year-old became a part-owner of the Shah Rukh Khan-owned KKR team last season, serving as their mentor. Interestingly, before getting the prominent position, Gambhir had only led two IPL teams. This shows that he lacks a lot of coaching experience. However, as India's head coach, Gambhir will probably make approximately the same money as Rahul Dravid.

However, a previous study said that BCCI had delayed Gautam Gambhir's official head coach confirmation owing to salary negotiations. It is expected that Gambhir will receive a higher salary than his predecessor, Dravid, who received an annual salary of Rs 12 crore.

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir makes surprising selection choice to coaching staff

"For Gautam, it was important that he took charge and salary and other stuff can be worked out as it's not going anywhere. It is similar to the case of Ravi Shastri in 2014 when he was first made Director of Cricket over head coach Duncan Fletcher. The day Ravi joined, he didn't even have a contract and things worked out. In case of Gautam also, some finer details are being worked out. The salary will be in the same range of Rahul Dravid," a BCCI source said.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube