RCB coach expresses surprise at importance of T20 World Cup

Former South African cricketer Andy Flower said that the International Cricket Council (ICC) has taken a big risk by staging T20 World Cup events every two years. The RCB head coach believes it could become "commonplace" and lacks the importance of the showdown event as compared to the ODI World Cup, which takes place every four years. The former wicketkeeper batter urged the high cricketing body that the T20 World Cup 2024 should also get host in the gap of the three or four years so that it can hold great significance this time.

Notably, three T20 World Cup tournaments have been staged since 2021. Australia won the 2021 World Cup in Dubai, while Jos Buttler-led England were the winners of the 2022 T20 World Cup after defeating the Babar Azam-led Pakistan side. However, Team India are the defending champions, as they defeated the Aiden Markram-led South African side on June 29 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

I wouldn't like anything called the 'World Cup' to be a commonplace: Andy Flower

Meanwhile, the World Cricketers Association (WCA) survey shows that the percent of cricketers who view the T20 World Cup as the "most important" ICC event has increased from 15% in 2019 to 35% in 2024. According to the poll, T20 was selected as the most significant format among 30% of cricket players from India, Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Bangladesh, and the West Indies.

"I'm surprised. I think the 50-over World Cup, because it's played every four years, holds more importance. I think there's a danger in playing a T20 World Cup every two years... it becomes commonplace. I wouldn't like anything called the 'World Cup' to be a commonplace.lI like the rarity of a World Cup," Flower said on the Times of India.

Andy Flower further said that the ICC should conduct the matches on good pitches so that one can witness the healthy competition between bat and ball. The Cape Town-born cricketer feels that the upper cricketing body should provide the careful pitches to stage any of the ICC events in the near future. Meanwhile, the recently concluded 2024 T20 World Cup, which took place in the West Indies and the USA, made bold headlines due to its unique and bizarre pitches.

"In the World Cup, some of the small scores were mainly due to the pitches on offer. The ICC will need to be careful about the surfaces that are being provided for marquee tournaments like the World Cup. In cricket, there should always be a healthy balance between the bat and ball," he added further.

