Rahul Dravid gets offer from IPL franchise after India job: Reports

In a significant move ahead of IPL 2025, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have approached Rahul Dravid to take on the role of team mentor.

Former India head coach Rahul Dravid could possibly be appointed as a KKR mentor as they get ready for the upcoming IPL year, which could provide the franchise with new leadership and tactical expertise. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) sent a proposal to former India skipper Rahul Dravid to become their team mentor, an important milestone ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League.

Notably, the defending IPL champions are trying to find a replacement for Gautam Gambhir, who quit the team. The Indian cricket team's outgoing head coach, Rahul Dravid, is reportedly being considered for mentorship at KKR.

Rahul Dravid, a highly regarded personality in Indian cricket, seems to be an excellent contender for the role owing to his deep knowledge and history of excellence as a coach. Meanwhile, Gautam Gambhir has left the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after working as a mentor to the team throughout their blistering IPL 2024 campaign. It is expected that Gambhir, who is renowned for playing a role in India's wins in the 2011 World Cup and the 2007 World T20, will take over as the team's head coach. An emotional photo shoot, marking the end of an era, celebrated his farewell from KKR.

Rahul Dravid's stint as the Indian head coach has also been extremely successful

Following the move from the Lucknow Super Giants, Gautam Gambhir guided the KKR team to an IPL title in 2024, marking an incredible success during his time there. On the other hand, Rahul Dravid's stint as the Indian head coach has also been extremely successful. India advanced to the World Test Championship (WTC) 2021–23 and the 2023 World Cup finals, where they were barely edged by Australia, under his guidance.

India further won the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean under his coaching skills. Rohit Sharma and Co. also won the Asia Cup 2023 in Collombo. The 51-year-old legend might be appointed as a mentor to help KKR get ready for the forthcoming campaign.

