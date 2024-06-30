Watch: Rahul Dravid's emotional celebration after Virat Kohli hands over the trophy

Virat Kohli took the T20 World Cup trophy and gave it to Rahul Dravid, the coach of the Indian team, asking him to come forward and celebrate with it during the trophy celebration ceremony.

Virat Kohli took the T20 World Cup trophy and gave it to Rahul Dravid, the coach of the Indian team, asking him to come forward and celebrate with it during the trophy celebration ceremony. Kohli went near Dravid and convinced him to let his emotions flow since he equally deserved to win the trophy and celebrate.

As it turned out, Dravid took the coveted trophy and celebrated it with a huge roar while lifting the trophy very high and looking at it. He roared very loudly, and other teammates quickly started to shout with him in jubilance.

It was so uncharacteristic of Dravid, who is generally very calm and composed and never lets emotions get the better of him. Even when India won the game, Dravid celebrated uncontrollably, shouting and jumping in utter joy since India snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

It shows how much Dravid wanted to win it before signing off, and the celebration depicts the hunger to cross the final line. Generally, Dravid is so calm, but even he couldn’t resist jumping like a small child after India ended the trophy drought after ten long years.

Rahul Dravid’s coaching tenure comes to an end

With the end of the T20 World Cup 2024, Rahul Dravid’s tenure as Indian coach also comes to an end, for he opted not to re-apply for the role. Under him, India achieved newer heights and became a formidable force across formats.

Under him, India reached the final of the World Test Championship and World Cup but couldn’t cross the final hurdle. Even during his first T20 World Cup as Indian coach, India failed to qualify for the final after taking a 10-wicket hammering from England.

However, the drought finally came to an end in Barbados once India defeated South Africa. It was his last day in the office, and the team wanted him to celebrate it to the fullest.

The way Dravid showed his emotions and celebrated uncontrollably with the trophy tells how deeply attached he was to this team. The whole has worked so hard and deserved to win the trophy.

