WATCH: Rohit, Virat, Hardik bursts into tears after India wins T20 World Cup 2024

Following the magnanimous win, the India stars couldn't hide their emotions with tears rolling down their cheeks.

Emotions ran high as India ended a wait of 13-years and won the T20 World Cup 2024 after defeating South Africa in a nail-biting clash by 7 runs in the summit clash. The Men in Blue last won an ICC trophy was back in 2011, when they lifted the ODI World Cup under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

Over the last one year, India has come close twice but faltered in the final stages.

Last year, India made it to the World Test Championship (WTC) Final and the ODI World Cup final but lost to Australia on both occasions.

However, this time around, Rohit Sharma and Co survived the test of nerves and finished the tournament unbeaten - becoming the first team ever to do so in the process.

Following the magnanimous win, the India stars couldn't hide their emotions with tears rolling down their cheeks.

Check the videos below.

Virat Kohli crying ❤️❤️❤️..

Pure raw emotion pic.twitter.com/U2u1qi7nso — Pawan Shukla (@Shukla9_) June 29, 2024

India pull off a heist against South Africa

Speaking about the match, it went down all the way to the wire and in end it was India who prevailed.

Batting first, India set up a target of 177 runs, courtesy of a stellar knock from Virat Kohli.

The dynamic right-hander registered a crucial 59-ball 76 before clinical cameos from Axar Patel (47 off 31) and Shivam Dube (27 off 16) helped India to post a competitive total of 176 for 7 in 20 overs.

ALSO READ: Jay Shah gives a tight hug and lifts Hardik Pandya after the T20 World Cup 2024 final

During the chase, Quinton de Kock (39 off 31) and Heinrich Klaasen (52 off 27) seemed to take the match away from India with their respective knocks but the Indian bowlers showed strong nerves to pull off a heist in the end.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.