Jay Shah gives a tight hug and lifts Hardik Pandya after the T20 World Cup 2024 final

Jay Shah gave a tight hug and lifted Hardik Pandya after India won the final in Barbados. Hardik couldn’t control his tears, and Jay just lifted him in a flash as both were going through a range of emotions.

Hardik was wandering around when Jay Shah came and before the two could talk anything, Jay Shah gave a tight hug, and the duo kept hugging for a few moments. Clearly, the emotions run high in such matches, and the two couldn’t keep them in check.

It also shows how invested Jay Shah is in every game, for he is always there to support his team and travels everywhere they go. It was indeed a nice moment between the BCCI president and India’s most premium allrounder.

Later, Shah also posed with the captain, coach and other players to make the moment more special for everyone involved. It was a terrific victory, and Jay must enjoy it like every Indian today.

India end the trophy drought after 10 years

Talking about the game, India registered a nail-biting win over South Africa in Barbados to clinch the T20 World Cup 2024 title. They won the game by six runs - thanks to terrific efforts from Indian pacers throughout the game.

India were losing when Heinrich Klaasen took 24 from Axar’s over, but the pacers pulled things back in the final four overs to bring India back into the game. They bowled economical overs and also picked wickets in tandem to put breaks on the scoring rate and surge the required run rate.

It piled pressure on South Africa, who crumbled under pressure to let India get back into the contest, who held their nerves under pressure to win the game. It was an all-round effort from the Indian team to end the trophy drought.

The emotions are high, and all the players were crying after winning the trophy, for they had worked really hard and deserved to be winning the trophy. The celebrations will run all night, for India deserved it after coming so close every time and failing to get over the line.

