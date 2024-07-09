Ashwin reveals MS Dhoni's role in his early years for CSK and India

India's star cricketer, Ravichandran Ashwin, has revealed the guidance that legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been giving him for the past 15 years. Arguably the most successful captain in cricket history, Dhoni is widely recognised as one of the game's best players. The bowlers have boosted their game as a result of the wonderful wicketkeeper's regular insights. A number of players, including Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, admitted that Dhoni's advice from behind the stumps has enhanced their game in all three forms of the game.

The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer has recently shared an interesting story about the beginning of his career with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). In a candid admission, Ashwin pointed out that during his first season with CSK in 2008, MS Dhoni, the captain at the time, was unaware of him at all. Notably, this claim shows how drastically different their cricket lives were at the time. Ashwin was an emerging star who had not yet proven himself back in 2008, but MS Dhoni was already an international sensation after guiding India to a historic T20 World Cup victory earlier that year. However, Ashwin's statement shows his tenacity, as he didn't let the lack of recognition hinder him.

I find what he was in 2008-09 is exactly how he operates in 2024: Ravichandran Ashwin

The right-arm off spinner has recently taken 600 wickets in Test cricket. The star all-rounder commenced his international career playing for India under Dhoni's captaincy, capturing the 2013 Champions Trophy and the 2011 ODI World Cup with him. The star spinner revealed that Dhoni saw the same thing in the players year after year. The priceless advice and motivation Ashwin received from Dhoni to embrace his individual style is a strategy that Ravichandran Ashwin continues to apply to bowling in the IPL as well as in international cricket.

"I think Dhoni, for the first one year, did not know that I existed. I do not think he knew or maybe he knew and he did not really, that's Dhoni. I have known him for almost 15-16-17 years from close quarters and with him, I find what he was in 2008-09 is exactly how he operates in 2024," Ravichandran Ashwin said in a chat with RevSportz.

