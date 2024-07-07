Former India star shoots farewell video with IPL team before starting India head coach role: Reports

The speculations surrounding his appointment were further confirmed.

In a recent development coming in, a former India star has shot a farewell video with his Indian Premier League (IPL) team amidst speculations of him becoming the next India head coach.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to announce Rahul Dravid's successor and the next India coach shortly.

Ahead of the announcement, fans got a strong hint as to the next person who would be at the helm.

According to reports, former India opener Gautam Gambhir shot an emotional video with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise after guiding them to their third IPL title earlier this year.

An official from the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) confirmed that Gambhir was at Eden Gardens on July 5.

ALSO READ: 'Very disappointed' - Shubman Gill identifies where India lost the game

Gautam Gambhir shoots farewell video with KKR

The official also mentioned that the KKR management, led by Shah Rukh Khan, was not responsible for filming the farewell video; instead, it was produced by Gambhir’s own team.

"It was a low-key affair, but Gambhir wanted to bid goodbye to his fans with a message and that is why they shot a video at the Eden," the official was quoted as saying.

Gambhir, who captained KKR to two IPL victories, left the team before the 2018 season to rejoin the Delhi Capitals (DC) and retired as a player that same year. He then spent two years as a mentor for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) before returning to KKR ahead of the IPL 2024 season after team co-owner Shah Rukh Khan personally requested Gambhir to lead the Kolkata franchise again.

The India team is currently touring Zimbabwe with VVS Laxman overlooking the coaching part. Gambhir is expected to face his first assignment when the Men in Blue tour Sri Lanka later this month for a series in white-ball cricket.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube