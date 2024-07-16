'He's better than Gill' - Amit Mishra backs this India opener over Shubman Gill

India's first series after the historic 2024 T20 World Cup triumph proved to be a memorable event as a much changed team showed the depth and quality in talent in the country as they defeated Zimbabwe

However, they won each of the remaining four games of the series and made a great comeback. The world champions thrashed Zimbabwe by 100 runs in the second match before winning by 23 runs in the third game. India won the fourth T20I by a margin of 10 wickets, and they sealed the series with a convincing 42-run victory in the last match. The Shubman Gill-led Indian team has been making bold headlines as the second-string Indian team wins the series with world-class performances.

India's younger players sparkled throughout the series, especially with the bat. The top order was the prominent performer, with Abhishek Sharma slamming a 47-ball century in the second game, Shubman Gill scoring two half-centuries, Ruturaj Gaikwad registering 133 runs at a strike-rate of 158.33 in four innings, and Yashavi Jaiswal scoring 141 runs in just three innings. In addition, players like Rinku Singh and Sanju Samson also took advantage of their opportunity.

Former India cricketer Amit Mishra hailed Ruturaj Gaikwad

In the same vein, former India cricketer Amit Mishra was seen lauding India's star batter, Ruturaj Gaikwad. However, the well-known cricket commentator hailed Ruturaj Gaikwad for his stunning T20I performances. The 41-year-old cricketer was backing the CSK skipper over the Gujarat Titans skipper in his recent interview. The former right-arm leg spinner says that Gaikwad possesses the great adaptability quality that helped him score over 550 runs in the IPL 2024, making his side finish in the fifth spot in the points table, as well as lauding his tonne against the Australian team, which was played just after the conclusion of the ODI World Cup 2023.

