Former CSK overseas player names five Indians in all-time T20 XI

Former South African cricketer Chris Morris named his all-time T20 XI team after the conclusion of the 2024 T20 World Cup. Notably, the star player has named five Indian players in his team after the Blue Army lifted the T20 World Cup title on June 29 at Kensington in Barbados after defeating the South African side.

The legendary cricketer has named Rohit Sharma and Chris Gayle as the opening batters. Indian captain Rohit Sharma played a big role in guiding India to win the title by not only leading the side but also hammering quick runs to give the team a great start. Following him, Chris Gayle has been one of the most lethal batters in T20I history, which led Morris to name him another opening batter. Morris further named Virat Kohli for the third spot. The former India skipper has batted brilliantly at number three spot over the years and guided India to some of the great wins single-handedly.

Hardik Pandya bowled the last over of the 2024 T20 World Cup and guided the Men in Blue to win the title

Chris Morris further named AB de Villiers and Pollard at numbers four and five, respectively. Both star batters have established themselves as the finest cricketers and batted greatly in the middle order. The 37-year-old legend further named MS Dhoni as the skipper and wicket-keeper of the team. MS Dhoni has been known as one of the most successful captains in the history of cricket, having guided Team India to win all three ICC titles under his leadership.

The Pretoria-born cricketer has further named Hardik Pandya and Sunil Narine as all-rounders in his team. Notably, these two cricketers have been contributing with bat and ball magnificently and guided the side to some of the epic wins. Recently, Hardik Pandya bowled the last over of the T20 World Cup and guided the Men in Blue to win the title. On the other hand, Narine played a huge role in helping KKR win the title in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, the former all-rounder has named Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, and Brett Lee as their bowlers for the team.

