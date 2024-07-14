Watch: Ambati Rayudu unleashes stunning pick up shot in World Championship of Legends final against Pakistan

India defeated Pakistan during the T20 World Cup just over a month ago, on June 9. Now, one month later, India emerged victorious against Pakistan in cricket yet again, but this time the winners were veterans. The inaugural season of the World Championship of Legends was won on Saturday by the Indian Champions, who defeated the Pakistani Champions by five wickets.

The Pakistan Champions scored 156/6 in 20 overs on the Birmingham pitch after batting first. The team was able to attain a respectable total thanks to Pakistan star Shoaib Malik, who produced 41 runs off of 36 balls. However, in the last over, the India Champions managed to reach their target owing to the stunning hits of Yusuf Pathan and Ambati Rayudu.

India's star cricketer Ambati Rayadu was seen hammering one of the great pick-up shot to Pakistan bowler Sohail Tanvir during the game. A plethora of cricket commentators were seen praising his great shot and his form, which came in the final game and played a big role in guiding India to win the match. The star opening batter later went on to hammer 50 runs from just 30 balls, featuring five fours and two sixes with a magnificent strike rate of 167, to guide the Yuvraj Singh-led Indian team to victory in the inaugural edition.

Watch: Ambati Rayudu's stunning pick-up shot

#IndvsPakWCL2024

What a pick up shot by Rayudu 🤯 pic.twitter.com/mvKfMlrMFx — Vibrant India (@ind_vibrant) July 13, 2024



India Champions crushed Pakistan Champions in a dramatic World Championship of Legends final game

India achieved their target owing to Yuvraj Singh's brilliant leadership, reaching 159/5 in 19.1 overs to win the match by 5 wickets with 5 balls remaining. The battle between India and Pakistan heightened their fierceness, and India ultimately came out victorious in a riveting and convincing win.

