Watch: Brothers Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan involved in verbal spat on field after run out

In a surprising and unsettling turn of events, brothers Irfan and Yusuf Pathan were involved in a heated altercation during the India vs South Africa Champions match.

There was a surprising and annoying incident amongst brothers Irfan and Yusuf Pathan during the India Champions vs. South Africa Champions of the World Championship of Legends 2024 match number 15, which took place on July 10 at County Ground in Northampton. The incident stunned teammates and fans alike, occurring at an important stage in the game.

South African star bowler Dale Steyn bowled the last over of the Indian innings, in which everything unfolded. India's star all-rounder, Irfan Pathan, tried a massive throw but was only able to get an upper edge that went long-off. The Proteas fielder immediately gave the ball back, even though a catch was not taken.

Irfan, seeking the second, was already nearly halfway down the pitch amid the chaos, but his older brother was reluctant to return for the second, which ended up in the southpaw's runout. Following this occurrence, Irfan Pathan was seen lashing out at Yusuf Pathan for his dismissal.



India Champions suffered a huge defeat against the South Africa Champions in match number 15 of the WCL 2024

Speaking about the game here, the India Champions suffered a huge defeat against the South Africa Champions in match number 15 of the ongoing WCL taking place in England. The Proteas batted first and posted a massive total of 210/8 in the given 20 overs, thanks to great batting performances from Snyman and Levi, who made 73 and 60 runs, respectively.

However, during the chase, Robin Uthappa had the graeat start making 23 runs from 10 balls, but the whole middle order got faltered. In addition, the Pathan brothers were seen as magnificent, as Yusuf Pathan hammered 54 runs from 44 balls featuring four boundaries and two sixes with a solid strike rate of 123, while star all-rounder Irfan Pathan made 35 runs from 21 balls, including four boundaries and one six, but failed to reach near the total, and Yuvraj Singh-led India Champions slipped to the fourth spot in the points table.

