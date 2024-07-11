'1 vs 6 votes' - Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq hits out at PCB after being sacked as selectors

PCB promised to bring radical changes to the Pakistan cricket team, and on Wednesday (July 10), it was reported that the cricket board had sacked former pacer Wahab Riaz and all-rounder Abdul Razzaq from the selection committee.

Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq are both sacked as national team selectors, marking the first victims of Pakistan's disastrous T20 World Cup campaign. Razzaq will no longer be a selector for the women's team as well. The former Pakistan's cricketer was appointed to the selection committee for both the men's and women's teams just a few days ago.

Following Pakistan's exit from the T20 World Cup 2024 in the group stages, Wahab's contract was in jeopardy. Even after Wahab was removed from his position as chief selector earlier this year and appointed as one of seven selectors to a committee without a chairman, he was mostly known as the head of the committee itself.

Pakistan's men's cricket team couldn't manage to produce an impressive performance during the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Babar Azam and Co. went on to be eliminated from the opening round itself after suffering unexpected losses to the hosts USA and eventual winners India in the Group A matches held on June 6 and 9 in Dallas and New York, respectively. Following Men in Green's exit from the Super 8s, the PCB committed to making drastic changes to Pakistan's cricket team. In addition to this, it came to light that the cricket board sacked all-rounder Abdul Razzaq and former bowler Wahab Riaz from the selection committee.

Details here ⤵️ https://t.co/OJ3i7aRyeQ



"The Pakistan Cricket Board today confirmed that it has notified Abdul Razzaq and Wahab Riaz that their services will no longer be required in the national selection committee setup. Abdul Razzaq was a member of the men’s and women’s selection committee, while Wahab was a member of the men’s selection committee. The PCB will provide further updates on the selection committee’s composition in due course," PCB released the note in the media.

However, Abdul Razzaq tweeted his frustration over rumours that he had too much control over selection decisions on X. He argued that the selection of Pakistan's team for the T20 World Cup was a collective decision taken by the selectors.

"If all were given equal power how can one vote overpower the other 6 in the selection committee ??," Abdul Razzaq posted on X.



"If all were given equal power how can one vote overpower the other 6 in the selection committee ??," Abdul Razzaq posted on X.

How can 1 vote dominate 6?: Wahab Riaz

There is alot I can say but I don't want to be part of the blame games .



The same comments were made by Wahab Riaz earlier on Wednesday in reply to claims that his vote was of greater importance than that of other members. Meanwhile, Wahab has been reported to be very close to PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi; thus, his removal marks an abrupt fall from power. Wahab had been a caretaker sports minister in his own cabinet, while Naqvi was Punjab's interim chief minister. Wahab followed Naqvi to the PCB, where he first became chief selector.

I don’t agree with the statements being discussed about adding pressure to the members of the selection committee, how can 1 vote dominate 6? Everything is documented on record in the meeting minutes



I will be issuing my statement today evening



"How can 1 vote dominate 6? Everything is documented on record in the meeting minutes," Wahab Riaz said.

