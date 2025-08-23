News
Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Shimron Hetmyer has continued his terrific form with the willow by another fiery knock.
indian-premier-league-ipl

Mediocre in IPL 2025, but Rajasthan Royals Star Is Staking a Powerful Claim for IPL 2026 Retention With a Timely Resurgence

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: August 23, 2025
2 min read

He was at his brutal best with the willow and hit the bowlers all around the park.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Shimron Hetmyer has continued his terrific form with the willow by another fiery knock.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Shimron Hetmyer has continued his terrific form with the willow by another fiery knock against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025. He was at his brutal best with the willow and hit the bowlers all around the park.

Hetmyer scored 65 runs in 26 deliveries, including five boundaries and as many maximums, at a strike rate of 250. 76.92% of his total runs came via fours and sixes, and he scored 30.80% of the team’s runs alone.

When he came to the crease, Guyana Amazon Warriors were 64/2 in 10.4 overs and required someone to score briskly from the start, as the team was batting at a leisurely rate on a nice batting surface. Hetmyer did precisely that and formed a massive 106-run stand with Shai Hope.

The two ensured the Warriors reached a massive 211/3 despite a slow start, and Hetmyer remained unbeaten throughout the innings. Among all the 50+ score knocks, his strike rate of 250 in this game was the highest in T20s, surpassing his previous best of 246.15.

Shimron Hetmyer likely to be retained before IPL 2026 auction despite middling last season

Rajasthan Royals retained Shimron Hetmyer for INR 11 crores before IPL 2025 auction, but his performances weren’t up to the mark while batting in the middle and lower middle order. He scored 239 runs at an average of 21.72 and a strike rate of 145.73 in 13 innings, including a fifty.

ALSO READ:

However, since the tournament’s conclusion, the southpaw has regained his form and scored runs more consistently than ever. Since the conclusion of IPL 2025, he has scored 653 runs at an average of 36.27 and a 199.08 strike rate in 22 innings, including five fifties and a best of 97*.

Hetmyer is among the finest batters in the middle and lower middle order, with vast experience in this role. Before IPL 2025, he had multiple top-class seasons in the competition, where he aced a tough role and was instrumental in the Royals’ success

His consistent performances were one of the reasons why RR chose to retain him over Jos Buttler before the mega auction, and the franchise might back him to perform better next season. Few batters can be consistent in this role, and not many better options will be available in the auction, so RR should retain him before the IPL 2026 auction.

IPL 2026 Auction
Rajasthan Royals
RR
Shimron Hetmyer
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

