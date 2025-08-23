Mediocre in IPL 2025, but Rajasthan Royals Star Is Staking a Powerful Claim for IPL 2026 Retention With a Timely Resurgence

He was at his brutal best with the willow and hit the bowlers all around the park.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Shimron Hetmyer has continued his terrific form with the willow by another fiery knock against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025. He was at his brutal best with the willow and hit the bowlers all around the park.

All matches (82) Andhra Premier League, 2025 Caribbean Premier League, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025 ECN Austria-Belgium T20I, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 Kerala Cricket League , 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Oman D20 League, 2025 South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 T20 Max Competition, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Top End T20 Series, 2025 Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 AMR – TBW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gros Islet Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SLK – TKR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Saint George Caribbean Premier League, 2025 ABF – SKA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gros Islet Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SLK – BR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDS – EDR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 WDL – PD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDT – CDK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025 ROM – CZR – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – București ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025 ROM – CZR – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – București ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025 ROM – CZR – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – București ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025 ROM – CZR – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – București ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025 ROM – CZR – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – București ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025 ROM – CZR – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – București ECI Romania-Czechia, 2025 ROM – CZR – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Austria ECN Austria-Belgium T20I, 2025 AUST – BEL – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Austria ECN Austria-Belgium T20I, 2025 AUST – BEL – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Austria ECN Austria-Belgium T20I, 2025 AUST – BEL – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Austria ECN Austria-Belgium T20I, 2025 AUST – BEL – Fixtures Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 DURH – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northampton England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 NOR – MID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 KENT – SOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 ESS – GLO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SUSS – YOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Leicester England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LEI – WOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 HAM – DER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 NOT – SURR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Jersey ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 KWT – JER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – St Saviour ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 QAT – KNY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Jersey ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 PNG – KWT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 IRE-W – ITA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 NED-W – GER-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 GER-W – IRE-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 ITA-W – NED-W – Fixtures Standings Canceled – oneday – Bangladesh India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 BAN – IND – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KZK – TCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 NCMI – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – SBSCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 BNC – KUMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 KBTS – ALRS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 TTS – CAGS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 CAGS – ATR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 KBTS – ARKS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 HBT – MYW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 BNB – GBM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 BNB – MGD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 SML – MYW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 YSG – MUT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 RNC – IAI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 ROS – MAT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 YSG – ROS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MAT – RNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – South Mackay South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 AUS – SA – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Maroochydore T20 Max Competition, 2025 SSC 31/0 SGR – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 WYN 16/2 RLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 TMB – VLLY – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Brisbane City T20 Max Competition, 2025 SBB – IPS 46/0 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 WSS – UOQ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 IPS – TMB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Wellington Point T20 Max Competition, 2025 RLS – SSC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Brisbane City T20 Max Competition, 2025 SBB – WSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Brisbane City T20 Max Competition, 2025 SGR – WYN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Robina T20 Max Competition, 2025 GCT – UOQ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Wooloowin T20 Max Competition, 2025 NSBB – VLLY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 NOS – OVI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 LOS – SOB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 WEF – TRR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 MAO – BIP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 NOS-W – OIW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 LSW-W – SBW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 WFW-W – TRW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 MOW-W – BIP-W – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 CHK 162/7 HHA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 ACOM – MS-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 BANA – AS-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 KARS – MEMA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 GOLS – KASS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 MEMA – NOSK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 KARS – LUF – Fixtures Standings

Hetmyer scored 65 runs in 26 deliveries, including five boundaries and as many maximums, at a strike rate of 250. 76.92% of his total runs came via fours and sixes, and he scored 30.80% of the team’s runs alone.

When he came to the crease, Guyana Amazon Warriors were 64/2 in 10.4 overs and required someone to score briskly from the start, as the team was batting at a leisurely rate on a nice batting surface. Hetmyer did precisely that and formed a massive 106-run stand with Shai Hope.

The two ensured the Warriors reached a massive 211/3 despite a slow start, and Hetmyer remained unbeaten throughout the innings. Among all the 50+ score knocks, his strike rate of 250 in this game was the highest in T20s, surpassing his previous best of 246.15.

Shimron Hetmyer likely to be retained before IPL 2026 auction despite middling last season

Rajasthan Royals retained Shimron Hetmyer for INR 11 crores before IPL 2025 auction, but his performances weren’t up to the mark while batting in the middle and lower middle order. He scored 239 runs at an average of 21.72 and a strike rate of 145.73 in 13 innings, including a fifty.

ALSO READ:

However, since the tournament’s conclusion, the southpaw has regained his form and scored runs more consistently than ever. Since the conclusion of IPL 2025, he has scored 653 runs at an average of 36.27 and a 199.08 strike rate in 22 innings, including five fifties and a best of 97*.

Hetmyer is among the finest batters in the middle and lower middle order, with vast experience in this role. Before IPL 2025, he had multiple top-class seasons in the competition, where he aced a tough role and was instrumental in the Royals’ success

His consistent performances were one of the reasons why RR chose to retain him over Jos Buttler before the mega auction, and the franchise might back him to perform better next season. Few batters can be consistent in this role, and not many better options will be available in the auction, so RR should retain him before the IPL 2026 auction.