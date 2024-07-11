Virat Kohli wasn't consulted by BCCI before Gautam Gambhir's appointment as India head coach: Reports

The much-discussed, candid, and fierce on-field relationship between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir wasn't enough to stop the former opener from being named India's new head coach. However, the Indian cricket board hadn't spoken with Kohli on the matter ahead of the announcement of Gambhir's nomination.

Gambhir's name was unanimously supported by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), with members Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjape, and Sulakshana Naik. Gambhir and former batter WV Raman were the only candidates who signed up for the interview for the position of head coach for India. The BCCI announced on Tuesday that Gambhir will take Rahul Dravid's place.

Gambhir, at 42, is the youngest head coach in India. Although Dravid, Gambhir's predecessor, also used the team's dressing room all through the last part of his playing career with Virat Kohli, Gambhir announced his retirement from all forms of cricket just five years ago. Amazingly, the former India opener played his last Test game under Virat Kohli's leadership back in 2016.

The 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup-winning star has little reason to talk up about his relationship with Kohli, preferably not when they are playing. The most famous on-field feud between Gambhir and Kohli took place during IPL 2023, after an IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants. The two have been involved in various on-field feuds all over the IPL.

It would be fascinating to see Gambhir's relationship with Rohit Sharma on both the ODI and Test teams. Rohit and Dravid got along splendidly. Many people think that this was an important aspect of India's recent achievement, which ended in their winning the T20 World Cup trophy. The legendary cricketer wanted to go back home to his family, and Rohit hasn't tried to hide the reality that he wanted Dravid to continue going, at least until he was certain he would play in ODIs and Tests.

It is unlikely both Rohit and Kohli would play in Gautam Gambhir's first series. The star players might reportedly ask the selectors to take a longer break and set to mark their return in the Bangladesh Test series at home.

