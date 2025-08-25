Franchise Part Ways With Andy Flower Despite IPL 2025 Triumph, Named Former England Batter as His Successor

The team won the trophy in 2023 but failed to qualify in the 2025 season.
Former England batter Jonathan Trott is appointed as head coach of the Gulf Giants ahead of the International League T20 (ILT20) 2026. He will replace the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 title-winning coach, Andy Flower. Moreover, Shane Bond is named bowling coach, replacing Ottis Gibson.
Match Called off
40/1
10/0
144/6
The Giants finished second last in the ILT20 2025 points table of the six-team tournament. The franchise managed just four wins and eight points in 10 matches. Previously, the Giants won the inaugural edition in 2023 but lost Qualifier 2 in 2024.
“The Gulf Giants have quickly become one of the ILT20’s most successful teams. My goal is to empower players to excel and help shape a championship-winning squad through the first-ever ILT20 auction,” Trott said in a statement.
Trott has been the head coach of the Afghanistan cricket team since July 2022 with an 18-month contract, which has been renewed twice. Trott was named head coach of Pretoria Capitals in SA20 last year but stepped down following his side’s debacle. The franchise had failed to reach the knockouts with just two wins in 10 matches. However, he will be replaced by former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who has been appointed as head coach for any team for the first time.
Bond has vast experience as a bowling coach, having served the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. He has won four IPL trophies as bowling coach for MI in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. Additionally, he has worked with New Zealand and T20 franchises. The former Kiwi pacer was the batting coach of the MI Emirates in the inaugural season of ILT20.
“The team’s ambition is clear,” Bond said. “I’m excited to sharpen our bowling attack and make a decisive impact this season.”
Apart from him, the Giants have also roped in Andrew Puttick as batting coach, Jim Troughton as fielding coach, and Nick Lee as fitness coach.
Giants boast a strong bunch of overseas cricketers. James Vince, Aayan Khan, Mark Adair, Blessing Muzarabani, and Gerhard Erasmus are their retained players. Their new signings include Moeen Ali, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz.
The ILT20 2026 auction will take place on September 30 in Dubai. The fourth season is scheduled from December 2, 2025, to January 4, 2026. The tournament has been moved ahead due to the T20 World Cup happening in February 2026.