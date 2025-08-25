Former Player Takes Sly Swipe At India Captain Suryakumar Yadav Over His Pakistan Struggles Before Asia Cup 2025

He is yet to cross the 20-run mark in an innings against Pakistan.

Former Pakistan player Bazid Khan has recently spoken about the challenges India might face in the upcoming ACC Asia Cup 2025. He has also taken a dig at the India captain, Suryakumar Yadav, over his prolonged struggles against the team. Notably, the T20 league will commence on September 9 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with the reigning champions India set to start their campaign the following day.

All matches (56) Caribbean Premier League, 2025 DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 Kerala Cricket League , 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Oman D20 League, 2025 T20 Max Competition, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Gros Islet Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SLK – GAW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – دبي DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 SWDM – ADKRDM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – دبي DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 GGDM – DCDM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – دبي DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 ADKRDM – MIEDM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – دبي DP World ILT20 Development Tournament, 2025 DVDM – SWDM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 SDS – WDL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 PD – CDK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 SDS – NDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 WDL – ODW – Fixtures Standings Completed – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 BAC – UCCB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 LKLS – ACB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 UCCB – ACB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 BAC – UCCB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 LKLS – ACB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 UCCB – LKLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 ACB – BAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 UCCB – LKLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 ACB – BAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – București ECS Romania, Encore, 2025 BAC – LKLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 KENT – YOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SOM – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Manchester England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LAN – MID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 DER – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Birmingham England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 BB – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLO – HAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLAM – LEI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 WOR – SURR – Fixtures Standings Toss – oneday – St Saviour ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League, 2024-26 JER – DEN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 GER-W – ITA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rotterdam ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Division 1, 2025 IRE-W – NED-W – Fixtures Standings Canceled – t20 – Bangladesh India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 BAN – IND – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KZK – KRMPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 CEC-A – KUMS – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 ARKS – TTS 40/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 ALRS – ATR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 TTS – KBTS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Cricket League , 2025 ALRS – CAGS – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 SML – HBT 10/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MGD – GBM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 RNC – ROS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MUT – IAI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 IAI – YSG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MUT – ROS – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Wooloowin T20 Max Competition, 2025 NSBB 144/6 GCT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Wooloowin T20 Max Competition, 2025 VLLY – SGR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Australia T20 Max Competition, 2025 SBB – WYN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 OVI – LOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 NOS – MAO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Bridgetown The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 OIW-W – LSW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 NOS-W – MOW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 KASS – MEMA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 KARS – GOLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 LUF – NOSK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 KASS – KARS – Fixtures Standings

Bazid Khan on Challenges of Team India Post Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Era

The upcoming Asia Cup 2025 is going to be the maiden multi-national 20-over event of India, since the legendary pair of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma‘s retirement from the format following the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup triumph in 2024. The duo also played a crucial role in India’s latest ICC Champions Trophy 2025 victory in March.

While acknowledging that India has named a strong squad in a bid to defend their title in the league, the former Pakistani batter stressed that the absence of two of the stalwarts of the game might trouble the team in the upcoming tournament.

“All these players are high-class. There is no one here you would say is not of that calibre. But the high intensity that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma brought to the game, that is something India will surely miss,” he stated to PTV Sports.

ALSO READ:

Bazid also noted that the current T20I captain of India, Suryakumar Yadav, has struggled to find his form against the arch-rivals Pakistan. The swashbuckling batter, who is currently ranked sixth in the ICC batting rankings, has endured a poor run against the Men in Green in his career so far.

“Suryakumar scores runs against almost everyone, but somehow against Pakistan he hasn’t been effective. Whether it is the pace attack or some other reason, it remains an issue,” added the former player.

Suryakumar Yadav Against Pakistan in Multi-national Tournaments

The neighbouring countries, India and Pakistan, have stopped playing bilateral series against each other due to the political conflicts. However, the two nations continue to clash against each other in the multi-national mega events, including the World Cups, Asia Cup and the Champions Trophy.

Notably, Suryakumar has faced the opposition in five matches so far, since the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. He has managed to put up only 64 runs, averaging just 12.80, at a sub-par strike rate of 118.51. Moreover, the star batter is yet to cross the 20-run mark in an innings against Pakistan.

The skipper would definitely want to put an end to these abysmal stats in the upcoming fixture against Salman Ali Agha and Co. The much-anticipated fixture between these two teams will take place on September 14 in the Dubai International Stadium.