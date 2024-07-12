Suryakumar Yadav reacts to controversy around sensational catch in T20 World Cup final

Suryakumar Yadav has finally opened up on the controversy surrounding the sensational catch of David Miller that hampered South Africa’s progress and helped India win the final by seven runs and win the title in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Just a few days after Rohit Sharma-led Team India won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on June 29, a number of conflicts were settled, and criticism of the nation stopped. Suryakumar Yadav's catch, however, was one that caused a conversation, and the debates are still going on in social media by a few cricket pundits and fans. Notably, South Africa's power hitter David Miller was on strike in the last over of the T20 World Cup 2024 final.

From the last over, the Proteas required 16 runs to win the title. David Miller blasted a six off an outside edge full, which India's all-rounder Hardik Pandya had bowled under pressure. India's swashbuckling star Suryakumar Yadav made an outstanding catch within the boundary line at a considerable distance, but it was able to reach the required distance. Knowing that he had crossed the boundary, Sky lofted the ball and then returned to finish the catch that would go down in history as one of the most memorable ones. The umpires called a fair catch regardless of the other angles used, and people zoomed in.

We can't keep everyone happy: Suryakumar Yadav

The controversy surrounding David Miller's stunning catch, which hindered the advancement of South Africa and helped India win the final by seven runs and the trophy in Bridgetown, Barbados, has been recently addressed by T20 World Cup-winning Indian player Suryakumar Yadav. In reply to criticism regarding the catch that changed the game's outcome, Yadav stated he was not in contact with the boundary line. The 33-year-old cricketer said that he can't keep everyone happy whoever is sparking the deabte on such a catch. The stylish right-handed batter said that he believes that he was lucky enough to get the ball where he was standing.

Also Read: What is Gautam Gambhir's salary as India head coach?

"I didn't touch the line when I caught the ball in the final match against South Africa. We can't keep everyone happy. I did what occurred to me as correct. By the grace of God, I was there when the ball came towards me. I got a chance to take the catch. I am relishing that moment," Suryakumar Yadav told media.

In addition to this, the Mumbai-born star reveals that they already practiced such catches during the nets and were lucky enough to get the catch.

"I had practiced many times to take a catch like that one. During the match, my mind was calm. God gave me an opportunity to do well for the country," he added.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube