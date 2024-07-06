Watch: Unmukt Chand unleashes SKY's famous Supla Shot in MLC 2024

The former India U-19 World Cup-winning captain, Unmukt Chand, made an extravagant announcement at the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2024 on July 6.

The former India U-19 World Cup-winning captain, Unmukt Chand, made an extravagant announcement at the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2024 on July 6. Unmukt Chand began his Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) tournament career with a game-winning knock against the Texas Super Kings (TSK) during the second game of Major League Cricket in Dallas.

Speaking about the game here, it was TSK skipper Faf du Plessis who won the toss and invited the visiting side to bat first in the game. Notably, after being sent to bat first, the LAKR made a rough start after opening batters Jason Roy and Sunil Narine made two runs, respectively. However, Chand unleashed a strong start to the game with some resilient hits. The 31-year-old cricketer hammered 68 runs from 45 balls, featuring six boundaries and three sixes, with a solid strike rate of 152 to help his side post a great total of 162 runs in the given 20 overs.

Also Read: Discarded Indian player shines for Knight Riders in their MLC 2024 Opening game

The stylish right-handed batter attacked the TSK pacer Naveen-ul-Haq in the fourth over of the game, which was crucial to LAKR as the team needed solidity after the dismissals of opening batters. The swashbuckling batter then blasted two boundaries for a six with a brilliant pick-up shot over square leg and a magnificent lofted drive. Amazingly, the six looked like the Supla Shot, which India's star batter and former world number one T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav hits frequently.

Watch the video here (wait for the second shot)

ICYMI, Unmukt Chand lit up Grand Prairie with fireworks 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/LR7sHByvLP — Los Angeles Knight Riders (@LA_KnightRiders) July 6, 2024



The momentum shifted in favour of the Knight Riders as he struck 14 runs off the over owing to these stunning shots. Los Angeles Knight Riders were able to produce a strong total of 162/7 thanks to the heroics of former India Under-19 World Cup captain Unmukt Chand, who rose to the occasion and scored 68 runs for the team, while the other big names in T20 cricket failed to make a mark.

Also Read: Bumrah's epic reaction as fan throws shirt at Hardik Pandya

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube