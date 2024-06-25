WATCH: Ashwin takes another dig at Sunil Narine's questionable bowling action

Narine has time and again come under the radar for suspicious bowling action and it happened in IPL 2024 as well.

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has taken another dig at former West Indies all-rounder Sunil Narine for his controversial bowling action. Earlier during the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season, Ashwin had spoken about the issue and he addressed it once again in a video chat with popular cricket analyst Prasanna Raman, popularly known as Pdogg.

The Windies and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star has time and again come under the radar for suspicious bowling action and it happened in IPL 2024 as well.

During KKR's IPL 2024 opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), a delivery by Narine to SRH batter Rahul Tripathi went viral with many fans raising concerns about whether he exceeded the permissible 15-degree limit for bending his elbow or not.

Explaining the problem, Ashwin said, "Slowing of the bowling action is legal. The pace at which you come and bowl is absolutely your choice. But the arm should not bent. Should check if there is an extension at the end when the arm is bent."

Ashwin then showed it with his hand and said, "If it comes like this, it is not allowed".

Sunil Narine has struggled with his bowling action for quite sometime

The 35-year-old has had persistent challenges with his bowling action. These difficulties caused him to miss the 2014 Champions League T20 final and led to a suspension from international bowling in 2015.

Despite these setbacks, he completed a corrective program supported by the KKR management and was cleared to bowl in all formats of domestic and international cricket in 2016.

However, after getting the clearance, Narine encountered scrutiny for his bowling action once again during the Pakistan Super League in 2018 and then again during the middle of the Indian Premier League in 2020.

On both occasions, he changed his bowling technique shortly after being cleared.

