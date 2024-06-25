WATCH: How Dwayne Bravo's smart plan helped Afghanistan take the final wicket against Bangladesh

All pacers have been terrific throughout the T20 World Cup 2024, and Dwayne Bravo, the bowling consultant of Afghanistan for the tournament, has a massive role in their immense success.

Afghanistan scripted a historic win over Bangladesh to book a spot in the semifinal, where they will face South Africa at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba. The bowlers did a fabulous job, especially Naveen-ul-Haq, who took as many as four wickets and won the Player of the Match award for his match-winning spell.

All pacers have been terrific throughout the T20 World Cup 2024, and Dwayne Bravo, the bowling consultant of Afghanistan for the tournament, has a massive role in their immense success. Bravo has worked closely with the group and turned them into match-winners since he knows the conditions well across the West Indies.

His smart tactic in the end moments of the game against Bangladesh had a vital say in Afghanistan’s heroic victory in St Vincent. With nine required off the final eight deliveries, Dwayne Bravo, standing near the boundary ropes, decided to send a message to the bowler, Naveen-ul-Haq, via Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Seeing the camera pointed at him, Bravo deliberately asked Fazalhaq to go and tell Rashid to place a field for the short delivery. Fazalhaq mimicked an LHB facing a shorter-length ball or bouncer to Rashid, who was chatting with the umpire about something.

Naveen-ul-Haq’s double bluff to hand Afghanistan a famous win

While Bravo wanted a field set for a short delivery into the body, he asked Fazalhaq to go and tell Rashid to convey his bowler to double bluff the batter by bowling full. The whole field was set for a rising short ball, including a catching fielder at short fine leg, giving a message to bowl into the batter.

As planned, Naveen went for a fuller-length delivery, and the batter, Mustafizur Rahman, wasn’t prepared. The ball hit his pads, the umpire immediately raised his finger, and Afghanistan got the final wicket.

Planning and execution ✅



Well done, DJ Bravo and Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/vKv0lMwwAL — Cricket & Stuff (@cricketandstuff) June 25, 2024

Mustafizur was hanging on the back foot, expecting a short ball, but Bravo had asked to double-trick him by indicating to bowl into the pitch. It was a well-planned dismissal, for the bowler took ample time to set his field for a short delivery only to go full and straight.

The whole team ran towards the support staff, especially Bravo, who was prudent with his planning under pressure. Sometimes, bowlers have to show extra smartness to unsettle batters, and Naveen did precisely that with some help from Dwayne Bravo.

