JSK vs DSG Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, SA20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 29 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

JSK vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

SA20 League 2024

Match

Joburg Super Kings vs Durban’s Super Giants

Date

3 February 2024

Time

9:00 PM IST

JSK vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Leus du Plooy has 894 runs at an average of 31.92 and a strike rate of 152.04 in 37 T20 innings since 2023. He also has five fifties.

Faf du Plessis has 1375 runs at an average of 41.66 and a strike rate of 146.90 in 37 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 12 fifties and a century.

Reeza Hendricks has 709 runs at an average of 29.54 and a strike rate of 129.14 in 25 T20 innings since 2023. He also has five fifties.

Nandre Burger has 11 wickets at an average of 37.18 and a strike rate of 26.18 in 15 T20 innings since 2023.

Lizaad Williams has 24 wickets at an average of 18.08 and a strike rate of 11.25 in 15 T20 innings since 2023. He also has two four-wicket hauls.

Matthew Breetzke has 524 runs at an average of 37.42 and a strike rate of 144.35 in 16 T20 innings since 2023. He also has two fifties.

Quinton de Kock has 806 runs at an average of 26.86 and a strike rate of 144.18 in 31 T20 innings since 2023. He also has five fifties and a century.

Heinrich Klaasen has 1345 runs at an average of 42.03 and a strike rate of 178.38 in 41 T20 innings since 2023. He also has nine fifties and two centuries.

Junior Dala has 10 wickets at an average of 9.10 and a strike rate of 7.20 in three T20 innings since 2023. He also has a five-wicket haul.

JSK vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Johannesburg has been 161, with the pacers snaring 64.44% of wickets here. Expect a decent batting track with some help for the speedsters. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 170 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 23°C, with mostly cloudy, is forecast.

JSK vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Joburg Super Kings: Leus du Plooy, Faf du Plessis (c), Reeza Hendricks, Wayne Madsen, Moeen Ali, Kyle Simmonds, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Doug Bracewell, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Imran Tahir.

Durban’s Super Giants: Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Keemo Paul, Jon-Jon Smuts, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj (c), Junior Dala, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq.

JSK vs DSG Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The JSK vs DSG live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of SA20 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Sports18, Jio Cinema South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Willow TV Australia Foxtel

JSK vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis will open the innings and will look to score big. His form hasn’t been as good, but he knows this venue well. Expect him to score big.

Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen is in the form of his life. He has been scoring runs consistently and will look to extend his good run. Klaasen will enjoy batting in Johannesburg.

Jon-Jon Smuts: Jon-Jon Smuts is a popular captaincy option for this game. He will bat in the middle order and also bowl a few overs. Smuts will fetch ample points.

JSK vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Wayne Madsen: Wayne Madsen has been selected by less than 9% of users as of now. Madsen will bat in the middle order and looked in decent touch in the previous game. He can score valuable runs.

Tony de Zorzi: Tony de Zorzi will open the innings. He is a quality batter and can utilise the field restrictions. Zorzi can fetch match-winning points.

JSK vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Kyle Simmonds: Kyle Simmonds might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

JSK vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If JSK bat first:

Complete the team with three among Reeza Hendricks, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Doug Bracewell.

If DSG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Leus du Plooy, Matthew Breetzke, Wayne Madsen, Nandre Burger, and Noor Ahmad.

JSK vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If JSK bat first:

Complete the team with three among Reeza Hendricks, Keemo Paul, Wiaan Mulder, and Doug Bracewell.

If DSG bat first:

Complete the team with three among Quinton de Kock, Wayne Madsen, Noor Ahmad, Nandre Burger, and Imran Tahir.

JSK vs DSG Dream11 Prediction

Joburg Super Kings are a strong team and will play at home. Expect them to win the contest.

