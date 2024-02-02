Rohit Sharma's 199-week-old accurate prediction on India star goes viral

The screenshot of the comment became viral as fans across social media hailed the India skipper for identifying the talent.

The Indian team locked horns against England in the second Test in Vizag as Rohit Sharma and Co aim to level terms in the five-match series after a loss in the opener. For India, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal stood tall with a scintillating century on the opening day of the second Test.

Jaiswal slammed a career-high Test score of 179* and looked in sublime form throughout the day. It was a moment of brilliance from Jaiswal as he reached the coveted three-figure mark, lofting a delivery over long-on against Hartley for a sensational six.

The left-hander had first registered his three-figure score in his debut Test last year in July, where he scored 171 against the West Indies. Interestingly, as Jaiswal slammed his ton, an old comment of India skipper Rohit Sharma on the youngster's account went viral.

ALSO READ: Former England player makes perfect prediction on this Indian player during 2nd IND vs ENG Test

Rohit Sharma's 199-week-old accurate prediction goes viral

Rohit had predicted exactly 199 weeks ago on March 21, 2020 that Jaiswal would be the 'next superstar'. Soon the screenshot of the comment became viral as fans across social media hailed the India skipper for identifying Yashasvi's talent.

Rohit Sharma identified this superstar Way back !



What a Hundred from Yashasvi Jaiswal 🔥💪 pic.twitter.com/FzjMPvF5EJ — ᴘʀᴀᴛʜᴍᴇsʜ⁴⁵ (@45Fan_Prathmesh) February 2, 2024

Yashasvi Jaiswal entered the record books by achieving his second century in Test cricket at Vizag. He elegantly reached the milestone of a hundred runs and continued to surpass 150 for the second time in the longest format. This accomplishment places him as only the third Indian cricketer to achieve two "daddy hundreds" before turning 23, joining the ranks of Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli. Having recently turned 22 a little over a month ago, Jaiswal has time to potentially surpass Tendulkar and Kambli, whom he has now equaled.

Telegram Group Join Now

Additionally, Jaiswal exceeded his debut score of 171. While achieving two 170-plus scores before the age of 23 might be a less widely recognized milestone, it places him in the exclusively company of the game’s greats.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.