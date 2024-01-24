JSK vs PR Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, SA20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 17 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

JSK vs PR Dream11 Prediction: Joburg Super Kings are a strong team and will play at home. Expect them to win the contest.

JSK vs PR Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

SA20 League 2024

Match

Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals

Date

24 January 2024

Time

9:00 PM IST

JSK vs PR Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Reeza Hendricks has 619 runs at an average of 28.13 and a strike rate of 128.42 in 22 T20 innings since 2023. He also has four fifties.

Faf du Plessis has 1283 runs at an average of 41.38 and a strike rate of 145.62 in 33 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 11 fifties and a century.

Leus du Plooy has 805 runs at an average of 32.20 and a strike rate of 148.52 in 33 T20 innings since 2023. He also has five fifties.

Romario Shepherd has 367 runs at an average of 21.58 and a strike rate of 161.67 in 29 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 37 wickets at an average of 25.27 and a strike rate of 16.56 in 35 T20 innings in this timeframe.

Lizaad Williams has 21 wickets at an average of 17.14 and a strike rate of 10.85 in 12 T20 innings since 2023. He also has two four-wicket hauls.

Imran Tahir has 25 wickets at an average of 20.68 and a strike rate of 18.64 in 21 T20 innings since 2023.

Jason Roy has 1085 runs at an average of 25.83 and a strike rate of 140.18 in 43 T20 innings since 2023. He also has six fifties and a century.

Jos Buttler has 2056 runs at an average of 36.71 and a strike rate of 142.48 in 60 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 19 fifties.

David Miller has 988 runs at an average of 29.05 and a strike rate of 135.15 in 48 T20 innings since 2023. He also has two fifties.

Lungi Ngidi has 23 wickets at an average of 24.30 and a strike rate of 17.43 in 18 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a four-wicket haul.

Tabraiz Shamsi has 38 wickets at an average of 23.39 and a strike rate of 18.31 in 32 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a four-wicket haul.

JSK vs PR Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Johannesburg has been 169, with the pacers snaring 62.39% of wickets here. Expect a decent batting track, with some help for the speedsters. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 170 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 24°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

JSK vs PR Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Joburg Super Kings: Reeza Hendricks, Faf du Plessis (c), Leus du Plooy, Sibonelo Makhanya, Moeen Ali, Donovan Ferreira (wk), David Wiese, Romario Shepherd, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Imran Tahir.

Paarl Royals: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Wihan Lubbe, Mitchell Van Buuren, David Miller (c), Andile Phehlukwayo, Fabian Allen, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Obed McCoy, Tabraiz Shamsi.

JSK vs PR Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The JSK vs PR live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of SA20 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Sports18, Jio Cinema South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Willow TV Australia Foxtel

JSK vs PR Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis hasn’t fired in the tournament so far, but he is a quality player. Faf will open the innings and can play a long knock. Expect him to fire in this game.

Romario Shepherd: Romario Shepherd is a popular captaincy choice. Shepherd will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been decent. He will be valuable in the fantasy teams.

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler is among the best batters in the tournament. Buttler will open the innings and cause severe damage. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

JSK vs PR Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Imran Tahir: Imran Tahir has a selection % of less than 15 as of now. Tahir has bowled well this season and might get some help off the deck. He can be tried in a few teams.

Wihan Lubbe: Wihan Lubbe will bat in the top order and can score valuable runs. He is a quality batter. Lubbe can also bowl a few overs if required.

JSK vs PR Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Donovan Ferreira: Donovan Ferreira might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

JSK vs PR Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If JSK bat first:

Complete the team with three among Reeza Hendricks, Mitchell Van Buuren, Moeen Ali, Obed McCoy and Imran Tahir.

If PR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jason Roy, David Miller, Sibonelo Makhanya, Tabraiz Shamsi and Nandre Burger.

JSK vs PR Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If JSK bat first:

Complete the team with three among Reeza Hendricks, Leus du Plooy, Wihan Lubbe, Obed McCoy and Imran Tahir.

If PR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jason Roy, Sibonelo Makhanya, Tabraiz Shamsi and Nandre Burger.

JSK vs PR Dream11 Prediction

Joburg Super Kings are a strong team and will play at home. Expect them to win the contest.

