Only two Indians in ICC's Test team of 2023

Only two Indian players have been named in the ICC Men's Test team of the Year, led by Australia skipper Pat Cummins. Shockingly, India captain Rohit Sharma and superstar batter Virat Kohli could not find a place. The ICC panel decided to opt for Joe Root and Kane Williamson in the batting order instead of the star Indian duo.

Averaging above 45, Kohli smashed 932 runs in 17 games of the WTC last season. Indian skipper Rohit amassed 758 runs in 11 games and the veteran opener guided India to the final of the WTC against Australia

However, it's spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, the No. 1 bowler in the ICC Test Player Ranking and Ravindra Jadeja who are the only two Indian players in the XI. Jadeja played a vital role for India in the Test format as an all-rounder last year while Ashwin picked up 25 wickets in the Border Gavaskar Trophy in four Tests and then followed it with 15 wickets in the series against the West Indies away from home. The duo is once again expected to play a key role in the upcoming home Test series against England.

Few more notable omissions are Australia's Steve Smith and England's Ben Stokes. While the mercurial England captain Ben Stokes has transformed his side since taking over, the Aussie missed out following not-so-great performances in the entire 2023.

ICC Men's Test team of the Year (2023)

Openers: Usman Khawaja, Dimuth Karunaratne

Middle order: Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Travis Head

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey

Spinners: Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin

Pacers: Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Stuart Broad

