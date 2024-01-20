JSK vs PRC Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, SA20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 13 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

JSK vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Joburg Super Kings are a good team and will play at home. Expect them to win the contest.

JSK vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

SA20 League 2024

Match

Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals

Date

20 January 2024

Time

9:00 PM IST

JSK vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Faf du Plessis has 1274 runs at an average of 42.46 and a strike rate of 145.60 in 32 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 11 fifties and a century.

Reeza Hendricks has 615 runs at an average of 29.28 and a strike rate of 130.02 in 21 T20 innings since 2023. He also has four fifties.

Leus du Plooy has 772 runs at an average of 32.16 and a strike rate of 148.17 in 32 T20 innings since 2023. He also has five fifties.

Romario Shepherd has 367 runs at an average of 21.58 and a strike rate of 161.67 in 29 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 34 wickets at an average of 26.35 and a strike rate of 17.32 in 34 T20 innings in this timeframe.

Lizaad Williams has 18 wickets at an average of 18.55 and a strike rate of 11.33 in 11 T20 innings since 2023. He also has two four-wicket hauls.

Imran Tahir has 24 wickets at an average of 20.20 and a strike rate of 18.41 in 20 T20 innings since 2023.

Phil Salt has 1381 runs at an average of 29.38 and a strike rate of 159.83 in 52 T20 innings since 2023. He also has six fifties and two centuries.

Will Jacks has 1360 runs at an average of 31.62 and a strike rate of 167.48 in 44 T20 innings since 2023. He also has ten fifties and a century.

Rilee Rossouw has 1054 runs at an average of 30.11 and a strike rate of 161.40 in 39 T20 innings since 2023. He also has six fifties and a century.

Wayne Parnell has 46 wickets at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 15.41 in 36 T20 innings since 2023.

Adil Rashid has 42 wickets at an average of 22.11 and a strike rate of 17.85 in 35 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a four-wicket haul.

JSK vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Johannesburg has been 159, with the pacers snaring 60.44% of wickets here. Expect a nice batting track, with some help for the spinners in the middle overs. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 23°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

JSK vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Joburg Super Kings: Reeza Hendricks, Faf du Plessis (c), Leus du Plooy, Wayne Madsen, Moeen Ali, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Romario Shepherd, Aaron Phangiso, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Imran Tahir.

Pretoria Capitals: Phil Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Theunis de Bruyn, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, James Neesham, Corbin Bosch, Wayne Parnell (c), Eathan Bosch, Hardus Viljoen, Adil Rashid.

JSK vs PRC Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The JSK vs PRC live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of SA20 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Sports18, Jio Cinema South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Willow TV Australia Foxtel

JSK vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis hasn’t performed as consistently this season but is a quality player. Faf will open the innings and can score big. He has vast experience playing at this venue.

Romario Shepherd: Romario Shepherd will contribute with both bat and ball. He will enjoy bowling in Johannesburg since the pacers get some help here. Shepherd’s batting will also fetch a few points.

James Neesham: James Neesham is among this game's most popular captaincy options. Neesham will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been decent. Expect him to make an impact.

JSK vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Wayne Madsen: Wayne Madsen might have got out on a duck, but he is a quality player. Madsen will enjoy playing in Johannesburg and can make significant contributions. Expect him to add valuable runs.

Theunis de Bruyn: Theunis de Bruyn has a selection % of less than 3 as of now. Bruyn will bat in the top order and can play a big innings in this game. He can be tried in a few teams.

JSK vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Donovan Ferreira: Donovan Ferreira might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

JSK vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If JSK bat first:

Complete the team with three among Reeza Hendricks, Colin Ingram, Wayne Parnell and Lizaad Williams.

If PRC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rilee Rossouw, Leus du Plooy, Nandre Burger and Hardus Viljoen.

JSK vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If JSK bat first:

Complete the team with three among Reeza Hendricks, Theunis de Bruyn, Wayne Parnell and Lizzad Williams.

If PRC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Leus du Plooy, Corbin Bosch, Imran Tahir and Adil Rashid.

JSK vs PRC Dream11 Prediction

Joburg Super Kings are a good team and will play at home. Expect them to win the contest.

