'Proved yet again why he is the boss' - Ravichandran Ashwin applauds India veteran for his committment to the team

While acknowledging Rohit Sharma's lackluster performance in the initial two matches of the series, Ashwin brushed aside any concerns, pointing out the circumstantial nature of the dismissals and Rohit's unwavering determination to contribute significantly to the team's cause.

Ravichandran Ashwin has recently expressed immense admiration for the Indian skipper, Rohit Sharma, especially highlighting his formidable presence in the concluding overs of a T20 International. This recognition comes in the wake of Rohit's spectacular performance during the third T20I against Afghanistan in Bengaluru, where he scored an unbeaten 121 off 69 balls, steering the team out of a precarious situation at 22/4.

Sharing his insights on his YouTube channel, Ashwin conveyed his respect and admiration for Rohit's ability to anchor the innings and escalate the aggression precisely when needed.

He remarked, “The most notable point of the match was Rohit’s innings was, when the team was floating at 30/4, he buckled down and adapted to the situation and went nuts at the back end of the innings. I have said this before, it’s impossible to bowl to a set Rohit Sharma in the last four overs, whoever the bowler is.”

These words not only reflect Ashwin's acknowledgment of Rohit's strategic acumen but also highlight the challenge that bowlers face when Rohit is well-set and on the attack in the crucial final overs.

Also Read: 'I'd call him a left-handed Dhoni' - Ravichandran Ashwin heaps high praise on rising Indian batting sensation

Ashwin further dissected the versatility and adaptability of Rohit's batting, emphasizing his mastery over a wide range of strokes that make him a formidable adversary for any bowler in the death overs of a T20I.

“Length balls can be pulled. Towards the body, he can play the pick-up pull. If your short ball is sailing in front of the wicket, a little fuller and wider, you are going to see a loft over covers. If you miss the yorker, confirm six. Leave the Super Over in the third T20I, he hit sixes off Tim Southee in New Zealand and won a match for us casually,” Ashwin detailed, illustrating the plethora of options at Rohit's disposal and his capability to capitalize on bowlers' mistakes.

For his scintillating record-breaking TON, Captain @ImRo45 is adjudged the Player of the Match 👏👏#TeamIndia win a high-scoring thriller which ended in a double super-over 🙌#INDvAFG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/radYULO0ed — BCCI (@BCCI) January 17, 2024

While acknowledging Rohit's lackluster performance in the initial two matches of the series, Ashwin brushed aside any concerns, pointing out the circumstantial nature of the dismissals and Rohit's unwavering determination to contribute significantly to the team's cause.

“Rohit Sharma yet again proved why he is the boss. He has arrived in the same mode that he played the ODI World Cup. He got two ducks, one of which was a run out, and one showed intent for the team. He yet again played for the team and got a century to his name. Rohit Sharma is there to watch out for,” Ashwin concluded, reaffirming Rohit's standing as a pivotal figure in the team, especially as the series marked the return of both Rohit and Virat Kohli to the T20I format since the 2022 World Cup in Australia.

In Ashwin's view, Rohit Sharma's recent innings is not just shows his individual brilliance but also a clear indication of his strategic brilliance and his integral role in shaping the dynamics of the game for his team, particularly in the high-stakes environment of T20I cricket.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.