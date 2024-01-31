JSK vs SEC Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, SA20 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 25 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

JSK vs SEC Dream11 Prediction: Joburg Super Kings are a strong team and will play at home. Expect them to win the contest.

JSK vs SEC Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

SA20 League 2024

Match

Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Date

31 January 2024

Time

9:00 PM IST

JSK vs SEC Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Faf du Plessis has 1375 runs at an average of 42.96 and a strike rate of 147.53 in 36 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 12 fifties and a century.

Leus du Plooy has 876 runs at an average of 32.44 and a strike rate of 152.08 in 36 T20 innings since 2023. He also has five fifties.

Moeen Ali has 529 runs at an average of 19.59 and a strike rate of 128.39 in 35 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 28 wickets at an average of 25.03 and a strike rate of 19.57 in 36 T20 innings in this timeframe.

Lizaad Williams has 23 wickets at an average of 18.56 and a strike rate of 11.21 in 14 T20 innings since 2023. He also has two four-wicket hauls.

Imran Tahir has 28 wickets at an average of 19.67 and a strike rate of 17.71 in 23 T20 innings since 2023.

Dawid Malan has 852 runs at an average of 30.42 and a strike rate of 129.28 in 31 T20 innings since 2023. He also has eight fifties.

Tom Abell has 613 runs at an average of 32.26 and a strike rate of 128.24 in 27 T20 innings since 2023. He also has two fifties.

Aiden Markram has 996 runs at an average of 30.18 and a strike rate of 135.87 in 38 T20 innings since 2023. He also has 16 wickets in this timeframe.

Tristan Stubbs has 471 runs at an average of 27.70 and a strike rate of 139.76 in 22 T20 innings since 2023. He also has two fifties.

Marco Jansen has 30 wickets at an average of 29.03 and a strike rate of 19.20 in 28 T20 innings since 2023.

Daniel Worrall has 21 wickets at an average of 17.76 and a strike rate of 13.14 in 14 T20 innings since 2023.

Ottniel Baartman has 22 wickets at an average of 16.13 and a strike rate of 10.77 in 11 T20 innings since 2023. He also has a four-wicket haul.

JSK vs SEC Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first innings score in Johannesburg has been 169, with the pacers snaring 61.29% of wickets here. Expect a decent batting track, with some help for the speedsters early on. The teams winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 165 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 25°C, with partly cloudy, is forecast.

JSK vs SEC Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (c), Reeza Hendricks, Leus du Plooy, Wayne Madsen, Moeen Ali, Donovan Ferreira (wk), David Wiese, Kyle Simmonds, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Imran Tahir.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Jordan Hermann, Dawid Malan, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Patrick Kruger, Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Ottniel Baartman, Daniel Worrall.

JSK vs SEC Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The JSK vs SEC live streaming in India will be available on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of SA20 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Sports18, Jio Cinema South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Willow TV Australia Foxtel

JSK vs SEC Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis will open the innings. He looked in nice touch in the previous game and can play a long innings again. He has vast experience playing at this venue.

Aiden Markram: Aiden Markram is a popular captaincy option for this game. Markram will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been decent. Expect him to make an impact again.

Marco Jansen: Marco Jansen is another popular captaincy option for this game. Jansen will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has also been decent. He will fetch ample points.

JSK vs SEC Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Imran Tahir: Imran Tahir’s selection % is less than 30 as of now. Tahir has bowled well this season and can snare a few wickets. His overall record at this venue has also been decent.

Jordan Hermann: Jordan Hermann has been selected by less than 32% of users as of now. Hermann will open the innings and can play a big knock. The track will assist his batting style.

JSK vs SEC Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Patrick Kruger: Patrick Kruger might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

JSK vs SEC Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If JSK bat first:

Complete the team with three among Reeza Hendricks, Tom Abell, David Wiese, and Daniel Worrall.

If SEC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Dawid Malan, Leus du Plooy, Nandre Burger, and Ottniel Baartman.

JSK vs SEC Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If JSK bat first:

Complete the team with three among Reeza Hendricks, Tom Abell, Simon Harmer, and Daniel Worrall.

If SEC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Jordan Hermann, Leus du Plooy, Imran Tahir, and Ottniel Baartman.

JSK vs SEC Dream11 Prediction

