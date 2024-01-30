Watch: U19 pacer Raj Limbani does a Bhuvneshwar Kumar with unplayable inswinger off first ball

Limbani struck twice in the first over to put the opposition on the backfoot early.

The India U-19 are currently locked horns with New Zealand U-19 in their first match of the Super Six stage in the ongoing 2024 U-19 World Cup in South Africa. The Indian colts have looked in superb form, remaining unbeaten throughout the group stage as they look to retain the trophy after winning it in the last edition in 2022.

After setting a target of 296 for the Kiwis, the Indian bowlers started off strongly. Pace sensation Raj Limbani drew first blood as early as the first over with a stunning delivery. Limbani outfoxed opener Thomas Jones with a big Bhuneshwar Kumar-esque inswinger as the Kiwi was beaten by the extra pace and movement from the Indian pacer.

The 18-year-old followed up the wicket-ball with another beautiful inswinger to dismiss batter Snehith Reddy in the same over as New Zealand lost two quick wickets without a single run on the board.

Musheer Khan steers India to a challenging total

Earlier, Musheer Khan slammed a magnificent ton for India U-19 and climbed the leaderboard to become the top run scorer in the ongoing edition with 325 runs from 4 games. Musheer walked out to the crease during the fifth over of the game when India's score was 28/1. Arshin Kulkarni had returned to the pavilion, putting up just 9 runs on the board as India found themselves in a challenging situation. Musheer steadied the innings in partnership with Adarsh Singh, forming a solid 77-run stand for the second wicket.

Coupled with Adarsh Singh's fifty and skipper Uday Saharan's 34, India's score propelled to a competitive 295 for 8 at the end of 50 overs.

