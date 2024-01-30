Watch: Brother of India's latest Test call-up hit on thigh in U19 World Cup game; smashes hundred to top run charts

He received an ugly blow to his thighs but displayed nerves of steel to continue and rack up the sensational ton.

The most successful team in the history of the U-19 Cricket World Cup, India, are the current defending champions and are looking in good shape so far to retain the trophy. After qualifying for the Super Six stage without losing any match in the group stage, the Indian colts are currently facing the NZ U19 team today (January 30).

While the Indian talents have put up a good show in the mega-event, one youngster who has stolen the limelight is Musheer Khan. The younger brother of cricketer Sarfaraz Khan, who received his maiden Test call-up recently, Musheer is also enjoying a sublime form of late. Just days after slamming a century against Ireland U19, Musheer has done an encore against the Kiwis.

However, en route to his century, Musheer received an ugly blow to his thighs but displayed nerves of steel to continue and rack up the sensational ton.

Musheer Khan joins elite list with his century against NZ U-19

Musheer walked out to the crease during the fifth over of the game when India's score was 28/1. Arshin Kulkarni had returned to the pavilion, putting up just 9 runs on the board as India found themselves in a challenging situation. Musheer steadied the innings in partnership with Adarsh Singh, forming a solid 77-run stand for the second wicket.

ALSO READ: Young Lucknow Super Giants recruit scores match-winning century in U19 World Cup 2024

Notably, Musheer Khan became the sixth batter to score successive tons in a single edition of the U-19 World Cup and joined an elite list of cricketers comprising Alastair Cook, Shikhar Dhawan, Eoin Morgan, Aiden Markram and Babar Azam. He is also currently the top run scorer in the ongoing edition with 325 runs from 4 games.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.