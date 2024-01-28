Young Lucknow Super Giants recruit scores match-winning century in U19 World Cup 2024

He has been exemplary in the ongoing WC, scoring 147 runs in 3 matches at an impressive average of 49 and a strike-rate of 77.36.

A latest Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) recruit has made headlines in the ongoing U-19 World Cup in South Africa with a sensational match-winning ton against the USA U-19 team. Bought by LSG for his base price of INR 20 lakhs in the IPL 2024 auction last year in Dubai, the franchise owners will be happy to see the young talent perform ahead of the upcoming season.

Arshin Kulkarni slammed the ton for India in their U19 World Cup 2024 Group match against the USA U-19 on Sunday (January 28) at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein.

Opening the batting, Arshin scored 108 runs off 118 balls, featuring 8 fours and 3 sixes. After the other opener, Adarsh Singh had to depart, Arshin put up 155 runs for the second wicket along with Musheer Khan. The right-handed batter eventually got out to Ateendra Subramanian in the 44th over of the Indian innings.

Young LSG recruit slams match-winning century in U-19 World Cup

He has been exemplary in the ongoing WC, scoring 147 runs in 3 matches at an impressive average of 49 and a strike-rate of 77.36. Arshin's century propelled India to a towering first-innings total of 326 for 5. Arshin got to his half-century off 70 balls, after which he reached the 100-run mark off 110 balls.

In reply, Utkarsh Srivastava and Amogh Reddy Arepally were the only ones to make meaningful contributions of 47 and 20 respectively after the hosts' top-order failed to get going in the mammoth run-chase.

In the end, USA could only manage 125 for 8 and conceded the contest by a massive 201 runs. With the ball, Naman Tiwari shone for India after finishing his spell with 4 wickets.

