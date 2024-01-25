Brothers Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer Khan hit hundreds in the gap of hours for India A and India U19

This remarkable accomplishment becomes even more exceptional considering that they achieved this milestone on the same day but in different continents.

It was a great day at the office for the Khan family as brothers Sarfaraz and Musheer Khan made hundreds playing for different India teams on the same day in different continents. Sarfaraz Khan scored a sensational ton for India A against the England Lions while his younger brother Musheer repeated the feat in the 2024 U-19 World Cup.

Sarfaraz delivered an impressive performance, scoring 161 runs off 160 balls, including 18 boundaries and five sixes. This remarkable innings marked his maiden first-class century for India A during the unofficial second Test of the three-match series against England Lions at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Accompanied by Devdutt Padikkal's contribution of 105 runs, India A showcased resilience, responding to England Lions' total of 152 with a formidable 489 runs. Despite Matthew Potts' commendable effort with figures of 6-125, India A dominated the match. Furthermore, Sarfaraz's stellar performance revived his chances for a spot in the India Test squad.

In another continent, Musheer, took the field at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein during the ongoing 2024 U19 World Cup as India faced Ireland. Coming in at 32-1 in the ninth over, Musheer displayed resilience, reaching his first fifty in 66 balls and the second in just 34 balls. Although Sarfaraz's century was achieved 11 balls quicker, Musheer's innings of 118 runs off 106 balls, featuring nine fours and four sixes, played a pivotal role in India A's total of 301-7. He partnered with captain Uday Saharan (75) to add 156 runs for the third wicket.

The extraordinary highlight of the day was the rare family feat achieved by the Khan brothers, as they both scored centuries on the same day. This remarkable accomplishment becomes even more exceptional considering that they achieved this milestone on the same day but in different continents, adding a unique chapter to their cricketing journey.

