Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Strikers: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 7 of LPL 2024

KFL vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Both teams have good players. However, the Colombo Strikers have a better bowling attack, especially the pace department. Hence, they should win the game.

KFL vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Lanka Premier League 2024

Match

Kandy Falcons vs Colombo Strikers

Date

6 July 2024

Time

3:00 PM IST

KFL vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Dinesh Chandimal has 48 runs at an average of 24 and a strike rate of 129.72 in two LPL innings against Colombo Strikers.

Dinesh Chandimal vs off-spinners in T20s in 2024: 19 runs, 16 balls, 9.50 average, 118.75 SR & 2 dismissals. Glenn Phillips has dismissed him once in three balls.

Dinesh Chandimal vs Chamika Karunaratne in T20s: 54 runs, 31 balls, 18 average, 174.19 SR & 3 dismissals.

Dinesh Chandimal’s last five scores: 38, 65, 38, 2 & 38.

Andre Fletcher has 170 runs at an average of 85 and a strike rate of 140.49 in four LPL innings against Colombo Strikers. He also has a century against them.

Andre Fletcher vs Dunith Wellalage in T20s: 1 run, 8 balls, 0.50 average, 12.50 SR & 2 dismissals.

Andre Fletcher vs Shadab Khan in T20s: 30 runs, 36 balls, 6 average, 83.33 SR & 5 dismissals.

Andre Fletcher’s previous five scores: 24, 0 29, 1 & 84*.

Mohammad Haris has 5 runs in two LPL innings against Colombo Strikers.

Mohammad Haris vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 21 runs, 20 balls, 7 average, 105 SR & 3 dismissals.

Mohammad Haris vs left-arm orthodox in T20s in 2024: 31 runs, 24 balls, 15.50 average, 129.16 SR & 2 dismissals. Dunith Wellalage has dismissed him twice in 28 balls.

Mohammad Haris vs Shadab Khan in T20s: 51 runs, 30 balls, 17 average, 170 SR & 3 dismissals.

Mohammad Haris’ last five scores: 4, 5, 40, 22 & 13.

Kamindu Mendis has 117 runs at an average of 23.40 and a strike rate of 95.12 in six LPL innings against Colombo Strikers. He also has 3 wickets against them.

Kamindu Mendis vs pace in T20s in 2024: 112 runs, 86 balls, 22.40 average, 130.23 SR & 5 dismissals. Thisara Perera has dismissed him once in nine balls.

Kamindu Mendis’ previous five scores: 7, 27, 17, 4 & 11.

Wanindu Hasaranga has 236 runs at an average of 47.20 and a strike rate of 196.66 in eight LPL innings against Colombo Strikers. He also has 13 wickets at an average of 16.69 and a strike rate of 17.53 in ten LPL innings against them.

Wanindu Hasaranga vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 25 runs, 24 balls, 8.33 average, 104.16 SR & 3 dismissals.

Wanindu Hasaranga vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 23 wickets, 15.69 average, 15.17 SR & 6.20 economy rate. Wanindu Hasaranga vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 10 wickets, 15.60 average, 12.70 SR & 7.37 economy rate.

Wanindu Hasaranga’s last five scores: 25, 20*, 0, 0 & 26. Wanindu Hasaranga’s previous five figures: 2/30, 0/32, 2/25, 2/32 & 2/22.

Angelo Mathews has 61 runs at an average of 20.33 and a strike rate of 117.30 in three LPL innings against Colombo Strikers. He also took 2 wickets in his only LPL innings against them.

Angelo Mathews vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 5 wickets, 28.20 average, 20 SR & 8.46 economy rate. Angelo Mathews vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 2 wickets, 20 average, 21 SR & 5.71 economy rate.

Angelo Mathews’ last five scores: 25, 37*, 30*, 16 & 16.

Dasun Shanaka has 200 runs at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 156.25 in eight LPL innings against Colombo Strikers. He also has 2 wickets against them.

Dasun Shanaka vs left-arm orthodox in T20s in 2024: 17 runs, 32 balls, 8.50 average, 53.12 SR & 2 dismissals. Dunith Wellalage has dismissed him once in six balls.

Dasun Shanaka vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 10 wickets, 17.30 average, 12.70 SR & 8.17 economy rate. Dasun Shanaka vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 7 wickets, 12.14 average, 10.71 SR & 12.14 economy rate.

Dasun Shanaka’s last five scores: 5, 46*, 0, 3 & 9. Dasun Shanaka’s previous five figures: 1/25, 3/20, 1/10, 0/11 & 1/6.

Agha Salman’s last five scores: 0, 10, 5, 31 & 2.

Dushmantha Chameera took a solitary wicket in his only LPL innings against Colombo Strikers.

Dushmantha Chameera vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 12 wickets, 24.08 average, 16.08 SR & 8.98 economy rate. Dushmantha Chameera vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 2 wickets, 45.50 average, 45.50 SR & 6 economy rate.

Dushmantha Chameera’s previous five figures: 1/46, 0/27, 1/12, 1/11 & 2/37.

Kasun Rajitha has 4 wickets at an average of 33.75 and a strike rate of 16.25 in four LPL innings against Colombo Strikers.

Kasun Rajitha’s last five figures: 2/56, 2/40, 0/32, 0/22 & 2/20.

Colombo Strikers:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has 55 runs at an average of 11 and a strike rate of 125 in five LPL innings against the Kandy Falcons.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 150 runs, 114 balls, 18.75 average, 131.57 SR & 8 dismissals.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz vs left-arm orthodox in T20s in 2024: 96 runs, 92 balls, 19.20 average, 104.34 SR & 5 dismissals.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz vs Angelo Mathews in T20s: 74 runs, 41 balls, 24.66 average, 180.48 SR & 3 dismissals.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz vs Wanindu Hasaranga in T20s: 38 runs, 24 balls, 19 average, 158.33 SR & 2 dismissals.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz vs Kasun Rajitha in T20s: 42 runs, 35 balls, 21 average, 120 SR & 2 dismissals.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s last five scores: 29, 17, 0, 43 & 60.

Shevon Daniel has 20 runs at an average of 6.66 and a strike rate of 100 in three LPL innings against the Kandy Falcons.

Shevon Daniel vs Kasun Rajitha in T20s: 0 runs, 6 balls, & 2 dismissals.

Shevon Daniel’s previous five scores: 3, 10*, 14 & 4.

Muhammad Waseem scored 32 runs in his only LPL innings against the Kandy Falcons.

Muhammad Waseem vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 126 runs, 91 balls, 18 average, 138.46 SR & 7 dismissals.

Muhammad Waseem’s last five scores: 16, 32, 100, 11 & 48.

Sadeera Samarawickrama has 125 runs at an average of 31.25 and a strike rate of 125 in five LPL innings against the Kandy Falcons.

Sadeera Samarawickrama vs left-arm orthodox in T20s in 2024: 6 runs, 8 balls, 3 average, 75 SR & 2 dismissals.

Sadeera Samarawickrama’s previous five scores: 16, 48, 1, 1 & 0.

Glenn Phillips took a solitary wicket in his only LPL innings against the Kandy Falcons.

Glenn Phillips vs left-arm pace in T20s in 2024: 36 runs, 33 balls, 18 average, 109.09 SR & 2 dismissals.

Glenn Phillips vs off-spinners in T20s in 2024: 36 runs, 28 balls, 18 average, 128.57 SR & 2 dismissals.

Glenn Phillips’ last five scores: 26, 0, 40, 18 & 40*.

Thisara Perera has 199 runs at an average of 39.80 and a strike rate of 189.52 in seven LPL innings against the Kandy Falcons. He also has 3 wickets against them.

Thisara Perera’s last five scores: 18, 38, 0, 13 & 36. Thisara Perera’s previous five figures: 0/16, 0/13, 0/5, 0/17 & 0/23.

Shadab Khan scored 20 runs in his only LPL innings against the Kandy Falcons. He also took 4 wickets in his only LPL innings against them.

Shadab Khan vs leg-spinners in T20s in 2024: 71 runs, 53 balls, 14.20 average, 133.96 SR & 5 dismissals.

Shadab Khan vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 16 wickets, 37.12 average, 24.25 SR & 9.18 economy rate. Shadab Khan vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 9 wickets, 15.11 average, 12.88 SR & 7.03 economy rate.

Shadab Khan’s last five scores: 0, 20, 0, 4 & 40. Shadab Khan’s previous five figures: 4/21, 4/22, 0/11, 0/27 & 0/20.

Dunith Wellalage has 41 runs at an average of 20.50 and a strike rate of 91.11 in four LPL innings against the Kandy Falcons. He also has 8 wickets at an average of 5.50 and a strike rate of 8.87 in three LPL innings against them.

Dunith Wellalage vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 8 wickets, 12 average, 13 SR & 5.53 economy rate. Dunith Wellalage vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 0 wickets & 7.57 economy rate.

Dunith Wellalage’s last five scores: 45, 1*, 7, 8 & 18. Dunith Wellalage’s previous five figures: 0/27, 4/20, 0/22, 1/28 & 2/43.

Chamika Karunaratne has 33 runs at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 150 in three LPL innings against the Kandy Falcons.

Chamika Karunaratne’s last five scores: 12, 25*, 48*, 42* & 33*. Chamika Karunaratne’s previous five figures: 0/37, 0/20, 2/21, 0/11 & 2/28.

Binura Fernando has 2 wickets in two LPL innings against the Kandy Falcons.

Binura Fernando vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 7 wickets, 20.28 average, 14.42 SR & 8.43 economy rate. Binura Fernando vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 1 wicket, 63 average, 43 SR & 8.79 economy rate.

Binura Fernando’s last five figures: 3/22, 1/26, 1/25, 3/22 & 1/30.

Matheesha Pathirana vs RHBs in T20s in 2024: 22 wickets, 17.13 average, 15.86 SR & 6.48 economy rate. Matheesha Pathirana vs LHBs in T20s in 2024: 15 wickets, 12.06 average, 10 SR & 7.24 economy rate.

Matheesha Pathirana’s previous five figures: 1/37, 0/16, 2/9, 0/12 & 2/19.

KFL vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Dambulla has been 185, with pacers snaring 65.90% of wickets here since 2023. Expect another nice batting track, with the ball coming nicely on the bat. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 180 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 31°C, with mostly cloudy, is forecast.

KFL vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Kandy Falcons: Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Andre Fletcher, Mohammad Haris, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Agha Salman, Pavan Rathnayake, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha.

Colombo Strikers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shevon Daniel, Muhammad Waseem, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Glenn Phillips, Thisara Perera (c), Shadab Khan, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana.

KFL vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Wanindu Hasaranga: Wanindu Hasaranga is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Hasaranga will contribute with both bat and ball, and his recent form has been top-notch. He will fetch ample points.

Dinesh Chandimal: Dinesh Chandimal will open the innings. Chandimal will enjoy batting in Dambulla. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

Shadab Khan: Shadab Khan is another popular captaincy option for this game. Shadab will contribute with both bat and ball. His recent form has been top-notch.

KFL vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Andre Fletcher: Andre Fletcher has been selected by less than 40% of users as of now. Fletcher will open the innings and has a fine record against Colombo Strikers. He can score big.

Thisara Perera: Thisara Perera’s selection % currently stands at 22.78. Perera has done well against the Kandy Falcons previously. He will contribute with both bat and ball.

KFL vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Pavan Rathnayake: Pavan Rathnayake might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

KFL vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If KFL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Mohammad Haris, Muhammad Waseem, Glenn Phillips, Chamika Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews, and Binura Fernando.

If CS bat first:

Complete the team with three among Kamindu Mendis, Shevon Daniel, Dasun Shanaka, Matheesha Pathirana, and Kasun Rajitha.

KFL vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If KFL bat first:

Complete the team with three among Mohammad Haris, Andre Fletcher, Muhammad Waseem, Dushmantha Chameera, and Binura Fernando.

If CS bat first:

Complete the team with three among Kamindu Mendis, Thisara Perera, Kasun Rajitha, and Matheesha Pathirana.

KFL vs CS Dream11 Prediction

Both teams have good players. However, the Colombo Strikers have a better bowling attack, especially the pace department. Hence, they should win the game.

