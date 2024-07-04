WATCH: Wankhede crowd bows down to pay tribute to Jasprit Bumrah's heroics in T20 World Cup 2024

In a moment that can give anyone who is watching goosebumps, the entire Wankhede crowd bowed down for Jasprit Bumrah to show their tribute and respect to the speedster's incredible contribution in India's T20 World Cup 2024-winning journey.

The incident happened during the felicitation ceremony for the India team at the renowned stadium where they were presented with a lucrative cash prize of INR 125 crores.

Sports presenter and anchor Gaurav Kapur started it off by saying that he was going to bow down for the 'national treasure' and that anybody and everybody is welcome to follow him.

The crowd almost immediately bowed down to revere one of the best bowlers of this generation.

Jasprit Bumrah has been one of the primary architects of the win as India won a T20 World Cup after 17 long years.

Check the video of the Wankhede crowd showing their love and respect for Bumrah below.

Full interview of Jasprit Bumrah in Wankhede stadium @Jaspritbumrah93 pic.twitter.com/zRk76EF7NE — NIKHIL (@BettrCallBumrah) July 4, 2024

Jasprit Bumrah had a stellar T20 World Cup 2024 campaign

Jasprit Bumrah enjoyed a stellar campaign, finishing as the tournament's third-highest wicket-taker and the team's second-highest with a tally of 14 wickets.

Now with the retirement of skipper Rohit Sharma for the shortest format, the talismanic pacer is one of the options to take over the captaincy reins.

Bumrah has previously led India during a tour of Ireland last year and guided India to a series win.

Given his level-headedness and ability to tackle pressure calmly, he can be an ideal candidate for the leadership role.

India are now the third team after England and West Indies to have the T20 World Cup twice.

The next T20 World Cup is slated to take place in 2026 in India and Sri Lanka and Bumrah can very well be the one leading the team from the front.

