WATCH: Rahul Dravid asks crowd to cheer louder for Virat Kohli during victory parade

The video immediately became viral on social media and Dravid's gesture won the internet over.

The India team won the T20 World Cup 2024 on June 29 in Barbados and returned home earlier today to a massive welcome.

In an extremely heartwarming scene, Rahul Dravid was spotted asking the crowd to cheer louder for former India skipper Virat Kohli during the open-bus victory parade in Mumbai.

The former India coach was seen putting his hand near his ears and pointing at Kohli at the same time in a way to signal the crowd to be louder noise for the team's star batter.

Check the video below.

Rahul Dravid saying he can't hear "Kohli, Kohli" and to say it louder. pic.twitter.com/jGmIWFFDek — Fantasy Cricket Pro 🏏 (Viren Hemrajani) (@FantasycricPro) July 4, 2024

Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli seen for the last time together in India jersey

While it was a great moment for the Indian cricketers and the fans, it will also be the last time we will see the pair of Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli together in India jersey.

In the aftermath of the win against South Africa in the summit clash of the mega-event, Virat Kohli had announced his retirement from the shortest format.

He did so during the post-match presentation ceremony when he was being handed over the Player of the Match award.

On the other hand, the T20 World Cup 2024 was the final assignment for Rahul Dravid as India coach.

Dravid's tenure ended with the mega event and India will now have a new coach at the helm.

Initially, Dravid's contract ran till last year's ODI World Cup where India lost in the Final against Australia.

However, the management and the BCCI board decided to extend his contract till the T20 World Cup 2024 and in the end, Dravid did get a fitting swansong.

