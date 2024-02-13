KHT vs RAN Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, BPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 30 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

KHT vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Rangpur Riders have a formidable side and are currently the table toppers. Expect them to win the contest.

KHT vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Bangladesh Premier League League 2024

Match

Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders

Date

13 February 2024

Time

6:00 PM IST

KHT vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Anamul Haque is the top-run scorer for Khulna Tigers with 228 runs in 7 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 57.00 and SR of 120.00. He also has three fifties.

Evin Lewis has also scored 150 runs in 6 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 25.00 and SR of 166.67. He also has one fifty.

Faheem Ashraf has been the top bowler for Khulna Tigers and has taken 8 wickets in 4 BPL 2024 matches at an economy rate of 6.38

Nahidul Islam has also taken 6 wickets at an economy rate of 5.57

Babar Azam is the top-run scorer for Rangpur Riders with 251 runs in 6 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 50.20 and SR of 114.61. He also has two fifties.

Nurul Hasan also scored 166 runs in 8 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 33.20 and SR of 133.87

Mahedi Hasan has been the top bowler for the Rangpur Riders and has taken 12 wickets in 8 BPL 2024 matches at an economy rate of 6.41

Shakib Al Hasan has also taken 11 wickets at an economy rate of 5.89

KHT vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The KHT vs RAN pitch report at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram is expected to favour the bowlers. Pacers especially will receive assistance, capitalizing on an increased seam movement with the new ball. Teams batting first has a 42% winning chance.

Weather Report

KHT vs RAN weather report​​ indicates a maximum temperature of 23.0°C during the game with no chances of rain.

KHT vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Khulna Tigers: Anamul Haque (c) (wk), Evin Lewis, Afif Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Sumon Khan, Nahidul Islam, Mark Deyal, Nasum Ahmed, Kasun Rajitha, Rubel Hossain

Rangpur Riders: Rony Talukdar, Reeza Hendricks, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan (c) (wk), James Neesham. Mahedi Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Ashiqur Zaman, Tom Moores, Imran Tahir

KHT vs RAN Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The KHT vs RAN live streaming in India will be available on the Fancode app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BPL 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Fancode, Fancode app South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Hotstar Australia BT Sport

KHT vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Anamul Haque: Anamul Haque is a top-order batter and has looked in impeccable form this season. Expect him to once again fetch ample points.

Shakib Al Hasan: Shakib Al Hasan has looked steady with his performances and can deliver points both with the bat and ball.

Mahedi Hasan: Mahedi Hasan can contribute with the bat and can also snare a few wickets in the middle which makes him a popular choice in the fantasy team.

KHT vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Sumon Khan: Sumon Khan currently has a selection % of less than 7. He can contribute with the bat and also snare up a few wickets.

Shamim Hossain: Shamim Hossain will bat in the top order and can play a big knock in good batting conditions. He currently has a selection % of less than 9 as of now.

KHT vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Habibur Rahman Sohan​​​​​​: Habibur Rahman Sohan may not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

KHT vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If KHT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Sumon Khan, Mahedi Hasan and Imran Tahir

If RAN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rony Talukdar, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain and Nahidul Islam

KHT vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If KHT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Evin Lewis, Sumon Khan, Nurul Hasan and Jimmy Neesham

If RAN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Tom Moores, Shakib Al Hasan, Nasum Ahmed and Kasun Rajitha

KHT vs RAN Dream11 Prediction

Rangpur Riders have a formidable side and are currently the table toppers. Expect them to win the contest.

