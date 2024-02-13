RCB star pulls out of PSL; could be doubtful for IPL 2024

The fast bowler could be doubtful for IPL 2024, where he is among the key players in the RCB squad.

With Faf du Plessis as captain, RCB will be looking to break their trophy drought this season.

England and RCB fast bowler Reece Topley has been ruled out of upcoming season of Pakistan Super League (PSL), which is due to start from February 17. Topley was due to play for Multan Sultans this season but he hasn’t received NOC from England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Topley’s unavailability was announced by Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen. He tweets, "(Topley) hasn't received his NOC and is out of the PSL.”

It is understood that Topley’s injury is not serious enough. He is suffering from a niggle, but ECB has denied him the NOC for PSL just keeping in mind the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, to be held in the USA and West Indies. The left-arm quick is a key part of England’s plans, where they will arrive as the defending champions.

Topley doubtful for IPL

Even though his injury is not serious, there is a consideration that ECB might deny him an NOC for IPL as well. If this happens, it will be a big blow for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Topley is expected to play a big role for RCB this year as he is one of the most experienced bowlers in the squad. Along with Mohammed Siraj and Alzarri Joseph, he is expected to be in the first XI for RCB.

Topley played for Durban Super Giants in the recently concluded SA20 and played 12 matches for his 13 wickets. ECB is looking to manage the workload of its players, especially the quicks, for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Recently, the board pulled out Mark Wood from IPL 2024 as well to manage his extra workload. Wood was due to play for Lucknow Super Giants and was later replaced by West Indies quick Shamar Joseph in the squad. Earlier, Jofra Archer was prevented from participating in IPL 2024 auction by ECB, in order to manage his comeback from injury.