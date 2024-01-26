KHT vs RAN Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, BPL 2024 Fantasy Cricket Tips: Today's Match 9 Dream11 Team, Weather and Pitch Report, Injury Updates and Team News

KHT vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Khulna Tigers are currently the table toppers and look in good form. Expect them to win the contest.

KHT vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Bangladesh Premier League League 2024

Match

Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders

Date

26 January 2024

Time

1:30 PM IST

KHT vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Anamul Haque is the top-run scorer for Khulna Tigers in BPL 2024 with 72 runs in 2 innings at an Avg. of 72.0 and SR of 138.46

Afif Hossain has scored 67 runs in 2 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 33.50 and SR of 104.69

Evin Lewis has scored 65 runs in 2 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 32.50 and SR of 232.14

Nahidul Islam has been the top bowler for Khulna Tigers and has taken 4 wickets in 2 BPL 2024 matches at an economy rate of 4.38 and an average of 8.75

Faheem Ashraf has taken 3 wickets in 2 BPL 2024 matches at an economy rate of 7.38 and an average of 19.67.

Babar Azam is the top-run scorer for Rangpur Riders in BPL 2024 with 56 runs in 1 innings at a SR of 114.29

Azmatullah Omarzai has scored 53 runs in 2 BPL 2024 innings at an Avg. of 53.0 and SR of 120.45.

Mohammad Nabi has 2 wickets in 2 BPL 2024 innings at an economy of 6.0 and an average of 21.00

Hasan Murad has 3 wickets in 2 BPL 2024 innings at an economy of 5.75 and an average of 15.33

KHT vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The pitch at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet is a balanced pitch. The batters will have it relatively easy to strike better with less deviation and better bounce.

Weather Report

The expected temperature in Sylhet will be 22°C and there is no chance of rain throughout the match.

KHT vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Khulna Tigers: Anamul Haque(c), Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Afif Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Habibur Rahman Sohan, Faheem Ashraf, Nahidul Islam, Mukidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Oshane Thomas.

Rangpur Riders: Brandon King, Rony Talukdar(WK), Babar Azam, Nurul-Hasan(WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Mahedi Hasan, Shamim Patwari, Hasan Mahmud, Hasan Murad, Ripon Mondol

ALSO READ: Jasprit Bumrah reveals what triggered India into bouncing James Anderson incessantly at Lord's

KHT vs RAN Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

The KHT vs RAN live streaming in India will be available on the Fancode app as well as the website. Here is the complete list of BPL 2024 live-streaming platforms for all major locations:

Location Streaming Platform India Fancode, Fancode app South Africa SuperSport, SuperSport App United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports App USA Hotstar Australia BT Sport

KHT vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Babar Azam: Babar Azam has looked in good shape in the first match he played, scoring a half-century. He will bat in the top order and contribute with some significant runs to the scoreboard.

Evin Lewis: Evis Lewis can be destructive with the bat in hand, and he has already shown his power-hitting skills.

Mahedi Hasan: Mahedi Hasan is someone who can be destructive with both bat and ball. He can be a good option to fetch solid points for fantasy.

Telegram Group Join Now

KHT vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Mukidul Islam: Mukidul Islam has a selection % of less than 5 as of now. He will bowl in the powerplay and death overs and can snare up a few wickets.

Shamim Hossain: Shamim Hossain has a selection % of less than 4 as of now. Shamim will bat in the middle overs and can add quick runs to the scoreboard.

KHT vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Habibur Rahman Sohan: Habibur Rahman Sohan may not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

KHT vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If KHT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Evin Lewis, Faheem Ashraf, Shamim Hossain and Ripon Mondol

If RAN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Nurul Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Anamul Haque Nahidul Islam

KHT vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If KHT bat first:

Complete the team with three among Shai Hope, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan and Hasan Murad

If RAN bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rony Talukdar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Oshane Thomas

KHT vs RAN Dream11 Prediction

Khulna Tigers are currently the table toppers and look in good form at the moment. Expect them to win the contest.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.