KKR vs DC: Key Matchups, Venue and Player Stats, Recent Form and Detailed Guide for Match 47 of IPL 2024

KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders generally do well at home, but they have stuttered in the previous few games. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have momentum on their side and have found a balance in their team. Still, their squad doesn’t look good enough to topple KKR at home, so the Knight Riders should get back to winning ways.

KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Match Information

Tournament

Indian Premier League 2024

Match

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals

Date

29 April 2024

Time

7:30 PM IST

KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Key Fantasy Pointers

Phil Salt scored 18 runs in his only IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Phil Salt has 276 runs at an average of 69 and a strike rate of 182.78 in five IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has three fifties here.

Phil Salt vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 69 runs, 53 balls, 23 average, 130.18 SR & 3 dismissals.

Phil Salt’s last five scores: 75, 48, 10, 89* & 0.

Sunil Narine has 217 runs at an average of 16.69 and a strike rate of 183.39 in 14 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has 23 wickets at an average of 24.65 and a strike rate of 21.65 in 22 IPL innings against them.

Sunil Narine has 544 runs at an average of 17.54 and a strike rate of 165.85 in 33 IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has 68 wickets at an average of 19.88 and a strike rate of 18.85 in 56 IPL innings here.

Sunil Narine vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 68 runs, 51 balls, 13.60 average, 133.33 SR & 5 dismissals. Khaleel Ahmed has dismissed him twice in 16 balls.

Sunil Narine vs left-arm orthodox in IPL since 2023: 24 runs, 14 balls, 12 average, 171.42 SR & 2 dismissals.

Sunil Narine vs Kuldeep Yadav in T20s: 4 runs, 3 balls, 2 average, 133.33 SR & 2 dismissals.

Sunil Narine vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 15 wickets, 25.86 average, 20.80 SR & 7.46 economy rate. Sunil Narine vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 36.33 average, 28 SR & 7.78 economy rate.

Sunil Narine’s last five scores: 71, 10, 109, 6 & 27. Sunil Narine’s last five figures: 1/24, 2/34, 2/30, 1/17 & 1/30.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi scored 54 runs in his only IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi has 40 runs at an average of 13.33 and a strike rate of 142.85 in three IPL innings in Kolkata.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi vs left-arm pace in IPL 2024: 32 runs, 28 balls, 16 average, 177.77 SR & 2 dismissals.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s last five scores: 3, 30, 7, 24 & 54.

Shreyas Iyer has 114 runs at an average of 38 and a strike rate of 140.74 in three IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has a fifty against them.

Shreyas Iyer has 224 runs at an average of 24.88 and a strike rate of 128.73 in ten IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has a fifty here.

Shreyas Iyer vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 64 runs, 37 balls, 16 average, 172.97 SR & 4 dismissals. Khaleel Ahmed has dismissed him twice in 20 balls.

Shreyas Iyer vs Kuldeep Yadav in T20s: 52 runs, 35 balls, 26 average, 148.57 SR & 2 dismissals.

Shreyas Iyer’s last five scores: 28, 50, 11, 38* & 34.

Venkatesh Iyer has 98 runs at an average of 19.60 and a strike rate of 122.50 in six IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has a fifty against them.

Venkatesh Iyer has 206 runs at an average of 18.72 and a strike rate of 125.60 in 11 IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has a fifty here.

Venkatesh Iyer vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 160 runs, 95 balls, 22.85 average, 168.42 SR & 7 dismissals. Khaleel Ahmed has dismissed him once in three balls.

Venkatesh Iyer vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 75 runs, 55 balls, 25 balls, 136.36 SR & 3 dismissals.

Venkatesh Iyer’s last five scores: 39, 16, 8, 3 & 5*.

Andre Russell has 375 runs at an average of 37.50 and a strike rate of 172.81 in 12 IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has 15 wickets at an average of 19.33 and a strike rate of 13.73 in 13 IPL innings against them.

Andre Russell has 932 runs at an average of 35.84 and a strike rate of 190.59 in 35 IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has 37 wickets at an average of 24.10 and a strike rate of 15.64 in 39 IPL innings here.

Andre Russell vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 63 runs, 49 balls, 12.60 average, 128.57 SR & 5 dismissals.

Andre Russell vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 14 wickets, 19.35 average, 10.64 SR & 10.91 economy rate. Andre Russell vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 2 wickets, 35.50 average, 17 SR & 12.52 economy rate.

Andre Russell’s last five scores: 24, 27*, 13, 10 & 41. Andre Russell’s previous five figures: 0/36, 3/25, 0/17, 1/16 & 0/8.

Rinku Singh has 55 runs at an average of 18.33 and a strike rate of 171.87 in three IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Rinku Singh has 382 runs at an average of 42.44 and a strike rate of 151.58 in 15 IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has three fifties here.

Rinku Singh vs left-arm pace in IPL since 2023: 116 runs, 60 balls, 38.66 average, 193.33 SR & 3 dismissals.

Rinku Singh vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 62 runs, 50 balls, 31 average, 124 SR & 2 dismissals.

Rinku Singh’s last five figures: 5, 24, 20*, 9 & 26.

Ramandeep Singh has 15 runs at an average of 15 and a strike rate of 187.50 in two IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Ramandeep Singh has 66 runs at an average of 66 and a strike rate of 220 in four IPL innings in Kolkata.

Ramandeep Singh’s last five scores: 6*, 24*, 1*, 13 & 2.

Dushmantha Chameera took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Dushmantha Chameera’s last five figures: 0/48, 2/20, 1/32, 0/21 & 0/25.

Varun Chakravarthy has 14 wickets at an average of 17.57 and a strike rate of 13.71 in eight IPL innings against Delhi Capitals. He also has a five-wicket haul against them.

Varun Chakravarthy has 16 wickets at an average of 29.81 and a strike rate of 18.25 in 13 IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Varun Chakravarthy vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 19 wickets, 21.78 average, 15.63 SR & 8.36 economy rate. Varun Chakravarthy vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 27.88 average, 19.44 SR & 8.60 economy rate.

Varun Chakravarthy’s last five figures: 0/46, 1/36, 2/36, 1/30 & 0/26.

Harshit Rana took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Harshit Rana has 11 wickets at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 16.90 in nine IPL innings in Kolkata.

Harshit Rana vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 11 wickets, 27.72 average, 17.09 SR & 9.73 economy rate. Harshit Rana vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 29.33 average, 19.33 SR & 9.10 economy rate.

Harshit Rana’s last five figures: 0/61, 2/33, 2/45, 0/35 & 2/39.

Anukul Roy took 2 wickets in his only IPL innings against Delhi Capitals.

Anukul Roy vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 38 average, 24.66 SR & 9.24 economy rate. Anukul Roy vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 0 wickets & 8.25 economy rate.

Anukul Roy’s last five figures: 0/36, 0/18, 0/6, 1/24 & 1/19.

Delhi Capitals:

Jake Fraser-McGurk vs leg-spinners in IPL 2024: 36 runs, 17 balls, 18 average, 211.76 SR & 2 dismissals.

Jake Fraser-McGurk’s last five scores: 84, 23, 65, 20 & 55.

Abishek Porel vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 16 runs, 21 balls, 4 average, 76.19 SR & 4 dismissals.

Abishek Porel’s last five scores: 36, 42, 15, 41 & 0.

Shai Hope vs leg-spinners since 2023: 215 runs, 143 balls, 26.87 average, 150.34 SR & 8 dismissals.

Shai Hope’s last five scores: 41, 5, 19, 11* & 33.

Rishabh Pant has 358 runs at an average of 23.86 and a strike rate of 148.54 in 15 IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has a fifty against them.

Rishabh Pant has 95 runs at an average of 31.66 and a strike rate of 155.73 in three IPL innings in Kolkata.

Rishabh Pant vs leg-spinners in IPL 2024: 59 runs, 46 balls, 19.66 average, 128.26 SR & 3 dismissals. Varun Chakravarthy has dismissed him twice in 26 balls.

Rishabh Pant vs Andre Russell in T20s: 52 runs, 24 balls, 17.33 average, 216.66 SR & 3 dismissals.

Rishabh Pant’s last five scores: 29, 88*, 44, 16* & 41.

Tristan Stubbs scored 54 runs in his only IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Tristan Stubbs vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 52 runs, 33 balls, 26 average, 157.57 SR & 2 dismissals. Varun Chakravarthy has dismissed him once in 14 balls.

Tristan Stubbs’ last five scores: 48*, 26*, 10, 15* & 71*.

Axar Patel has 147 runs at an average of 12.25 and a strike rate of 119.51 in 16 IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has 13 wickets at an average of 37.46 and a strike rate of 31.38 in 20 IPL innings against them.

Axar Patel has 23 wickets at an average of 7.66 and a strike rate of 230 in three IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has 4 wickets at an average of 33.50 and a strike rate of 30 in five IPL innings here.

Axar Patel vs leg-spinners in IPL since 2023: 97 runs, 73 balls, 32.33 average, 132.87 SR & 3 dismissals. Varun Chakravarthy has dismissed him twice in 14 balls.

Axar Patel vs Sunil Narine in T20s: 26 runs, 28 balls, 13 average, 92.85 SR & 2 dismissals.

Axar Patel vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 12 wickets, 30.16 average, 27.75 SR & 6.52 economy rate. Axar Patel vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 6 wickets, 36.50 average, 24.50 SR & 8.93 economy rate.

Axar Patel’s previous five scores: 11*, 66, 6, 8 & 0. Axar Patel’s last five figures: 0/24, 1/28, 1/29, 1/17 & 0/26.

Kuldeep Yadav has 10 wickets at an average of 6.40 and a strike rate of 6 in three IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders. He also has two four-wicket hauls against them.

Kuldeep Yadav has 21 wickets at an average of 29.42 and a strike rate of 21.23 in 21 IPL innings in Kolkata. He also has a four-wicket haul here.

Kuldeep Yadav vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 13 wickets, 26.61 average, 21.23 SR & 7.52 economy rate. Kuldeep Yadav vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 9 wickets, 27 average, 20 SR & 8.10 economy rate.

Kuldeep Yadav’s last five figures: 0/47, 2/29, 4/55, 0/16 & 3/20.

Lizaad Williams’ last five figures: 0/34, 0/39, 2/26, 0/22 & 0/44.

Mukesh Kumar took a solitary wicket in his only IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Mukesh Kumar vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 12 wickets, 28.08 average, 16.66 SR & 10.11 economy rate. Mukesh Kumar vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 8 wickets, 33.87 average, 17.37 SR & 11.69 economy rate.

Mukesh Kumar’s last five figures: 3/59, 1/41, 1/57, 3/14 & 1/41.

Khaleel Ahmed has 8 wickets at an average of 20.87 and a strike rate of 13.50 in five IPL innings against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Khaleel Ahmed vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 14 wickets, 27.42 average, 18.07 SR & 9.10 economy rate. Khaleel Ahmed vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 7 wickets, 38.28 average, 23.85 SR & 9.62 economy rate.

Khaleel Ahmed’s last five figures: 2/45, 0/26, 0/51, 1/18 & 2/41.

Rasikh Dar vs RHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 28.33 average, 14.33 SR & 11.86 economy rate. Rasikh Dar vs LHBs in IPL since 2023: 3 wickets, 21.66 average, 11.66 SR & 11.14 economy rate.

Rasikh Dar’s last five figures: 3/34, 3/44, 0/47, 0/25 & 6/31.

KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Venue and Pitch Report

The average first-innings score in Kolkata in IPL 2024 has been 215, with pacers snaring 71.42% of wickets here. Expect another flat surface, with the ball coming nicely on the bat. The team winning the toss might elect to field first, with a total of around 210 being a fighting one.

Weather Report

A temperature of around 33°C, with no threat of rain, is forecast.

KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Dushmantha Chameera, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy (IMP).

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kumar Kushagra, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Rasikh Salam (IMP).

KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Top Captaincy Picks

Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine is the most popular captaincy option for this game. Narine will open the innings and bowl four overs. He will fetch ample points.

Andre Russell: Andre Russell will contribute with both bat and ball. Russell will bat in the middle order and might bowl four overs. He has a fabulous record in Kolkata.

Rishabh Pant: Rishabh Pant will bat in the middle order. Pant has been in fine form and will enjoy batting in Kolkata. His wicketkeeping will also fetch a few points.

KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Top Differential Picks

Harshit Rana: Harshit Rana has been selected by less than 36% of users as of now. Harshit will bowl in the death overs, increasing his probability of taking wickets. He has bowled well this season.

Abishek Porel: Abishek Porel’s selection % currently stands at 23.31. Abishek opened in the last game and might open again, helping him to utilise the field restrictions. He can score vital runs and fetch match-winning points.

KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Players to Avoid

Ramandeep Singh: Ramandeep Singh might not be as effective and can be avoided for this game.

KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Mega League Base Team

If KKR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Phil Salt, Venkatesh Iyer, Tristan Stubbs, Khaleel Ahmed, Lizaad Williams, Varun Chakravarthy, and Anukul Roy.

If DC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Shai Hope, Rasikh Dar, Mukesh Kumar, and Dushmantha Chameera.

KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Small League Base Team

If KKR bat first:

Complete the team with three among Venkatesh Iyer, Tristan Stubbs, Khaleel Ahmed, and Harshit Rana.

If DC bat first:

Complete the team with three among Rinku Singh, Abishek Porel, Mukesh Kumar, and Dushmantha Chameera.

KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Kolkata Knight Riders generally do well at home, but they have stuttered in the previous few games. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have momentum on their side and have found a balance in their team. Still, their squad doesn’t look good enough to topple KKR at home, so the Knight Riders should get back to winning ways.