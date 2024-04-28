KOL vs DEL Prediction, Match 47, IPL 2024: Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Tips, Playing XI, Venue, Weather Updates and more

KOL vs DEL Match Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders will be looking to make a comeback from the defeat to Punjab Kings .They are still in a good position to make it through to the next stage. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals will be looking to continue their winning run and play with a positive intent. Home side Kolkata Knight Riders will start this match as favorites and are likely to win.

KOL vs DEL Prediction: Match Details

League: Indian Premier League 2024

Match: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals

Date: 29th April, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

KOL vs DEL Match Preview

Kolkata Knight Riders are coming on the back of a shocking loss to Punjab Kings at home where they failed to defend 261. But they have a strong batting line-up which has been exciting to watch throughout the season. Both Phil Salt and Sunil Narine are in blistering form. Captain Shreyas Iyer has been scoring runs consistently while Venkatesh Iyer too played a good hand in the last game. KKR will look to be better in the bowling department as this has been their weak link so far. All eyes will be on Mitchell Starc's fitness. Sunil Narine has bowled well this season but he needs good support from varun Chakravarthy to make this a deadly bowling pair.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals are high on confidence after winning four of their last five games. They are peaking at the right time with all the aces coming together for them. With Warner injured, Jake Fraser-McGurk has been destructive at the top. Skipper Rishabh Pant, Abishek Porel, and Tristan Stubbs have all been in fine form with the bat and will be dangerous on a flat surface at Eden Gardens. Their bowling has blown hot and cold throughout the tournament. Rasikh Salam impressed in the last game with his variations and he could be useful on this surface. The spin duo of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav will be crucial in the middle overs.

Probable KOL vs DEL Playing XI

KOL probable Playing XI

Phil Salt (wk) Sunil Narine Angkrish Raghuvanshi Shreyas Iyer (C) Venkatesh Iyer Rinku Singh Andre Russell Ramandeep Singh Mitchell Starc Harshit Rana Varun Chakravarthy

If Nitish Rana is fit, he will come straight into the XI replacing Angkrish Raghivanshi. Chameera will continue to play if Starc is still unavailable. Kolkata are likely to bring in Suyash Sharma as the impact player when they are bowling.

DEL probable Playing XI

Jake Fraser-McGurk Abishek Porel Shai Hope Rishabh Pant (C) (wk) Tristan Stubbs Axar Patel Kumar Kushagra Kuldeep Yadav Lizaad Williams Mukesh Kumar Khaleel Ahmed

Delhi Capitals are likely to bring in Rasikh Salam as the impact player when they are bowling.

Venue and Pitch

The match will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The pitch is likely to be good for batting with no total safe on this ground..

Weather Updates

The temperature will be around 30 degrees for the match with no chance of rain. The humidity will be around 70%.

Top Players for KOL vs DEL Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

Sunil Narine - Narine has been in exceptional form this season. He has been effective with both bat and ball and is one of the top players for this match's fantasy team. The allrounder has scored 357 runs and has taken 10 wickets in 8 matches so far. He scored 75 runs off 37 balls in the last match.

Rishabh Pant - Pant has been getting better as the tournament has progressed. The left-hander is looking at his best and hitting sixes at will. He is scoring runs consistently at a good strike rate as well. In IPL 2024, Pant has scored 371 runs at an average of 46.37 and a strike rate of 160.60 in 10 matches. He can also fetch some points through his catches.

Phil Salt - All eyes have been on Narine but Phil Salt has quietly done his job as well. The wicketkeeper has been in blistering form this season and has played a vital role in giving fiery starts to KKR. Salt has scored 324 runs at an average of 46.28 and a strike rate of 176.08 so far.

Top Captaincy picks

Andre Russell - The allrounder can be a dangrerous player on his day. Russell can change the course of a game through his power-hiting. He bowls at difficult situations and has the ability to pick up crucial wickets. He has scored 179 runs at an average of 44.75 and also has 9 wickets to his name.

Jake Fraser-McGurk - The youngster has been impressive since his first game this season. Fraser-McGurk scored a destructive 84 off just 27 balls in the last game. He will relish batting on a flat surface at Eden Gardens. He has scored 249 runs at an average of 49.40 and an unbelievable strike rate of 237.50 this season.

Players to avoid

Ramandeep Singh - Ramandeep hasn't got many chances to showcase his skills this season. He bats lower down the order at No. 8. He might not fetch many points and can be avoided for this game.

Kumar Kushagra - In a strong Delhi's batting line-up, Kushagra is given the role of a finisher. He is unlikely to face many balls to make a significant impact. He can be avoided for this game as he is unlikely to fetch many points.

KOL vs DEL Gamesys11 Fantasy Cricket Team

KOL vs DEL Match Prediction

Kolkata Knight Riders will be looking to make a comeback from the defeat to Punjab Kings .They are still in a good position to make it through to the next stage. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals will be looking to continue their winning run and play with a positive intent. Home side Kolkata Knight Riders will start this match as favorites and are likely to win.

