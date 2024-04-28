WATCH: Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj escape dangerous collision during GT vs RCB match

The incident happened after Virat Kohli was quick to collect and release a throw.

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), a scary incident transpired in the middle after two Indian stars suffered a nasty collision.

GT skipper Shubman Gill and talismanic RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj both went down to the ground after the incident.

The incident happened on the penultimate delivery of the second over during the Gujarat Titans' innings. Shubman Gill pushed the ball towards the mid-off area and called for a quick single.

However, former RCB skipper Virat Kohli, known for his athleticism in the field swiftly collected the ball and threw it at the non-striker's end but narrowly missed the stumps. This quick manoeuvre led to a collision between Mohammed Siraj and Shubman Gill, although fortunately neither player sustained serious injuries and could get back up and continue.

Siraj inadvertently obstructed Gill's path as the latter evaded the collision and dived to save his wicket. Replays indicated that had the ball hit the stumps, Gill would have been dismissed.

Gujarat Titans make a shaky start

Speaking about the match, RCB captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and chose to field first. The Gujarat Titans faced an early setback, losing Wriddhiman Saha in the opening over followed by the departure of Shubman Gill after the powerplay.

Glenn Maxwell, making his return to the RCB playing XI after taking a self-imposed hiatus for a few matches claimed Gill's wicket, who contributed 16 runs before his dismissal.

ALSO READ: Ravi Shastri applauds Rajasthan Royals star after stellar performance against LSG

At the time of writing this report, the GT score stands at 59/2 after 8 overs with Sai Sudarshan batting well at 30* while Shahrukh Khan has just joined him at the crease.

RCB will hope to continue their momentum tonight after returning to winning ways in their last match and come out of the bottom spot in the points table.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.