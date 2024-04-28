Ravi Shastri applauds Rajasthan Royals star after stellar performance against LSG

Rajasthan Royals continued its good form in IPL 2024 as they registered their eighth win in IPL 2024 against Lucknow Super Giants.

Rajasthan Royals are on a roll as they defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 7 wickets on Saturday (April 27). With this win, the Royals have further strengthened its position at the top spot in the points table and they have a six-point lead over second-placed Kolkata Knight Riders.

Skipper Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel played a big part in RR's win. Royals were in a spot of bother when they had lost Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Riyan Parag with just 78 runs on the board. They needed 119 more runs to win in 68 balls when youngster Dhruv Jurel joined his captain Sanju Samson at the crease. Both stitched together an unbeaten partnership of 121 runs to prevent any further damage and take Royals home.

Ravi Shastri applauds Dhruv Jurel after stellar innings against LSG

This Jurel is a Jewel for Indian cricket. Right now and going ahead into the future. Serious Dude. @dhruvjurel21 @IPL #LSGvsRR #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/s5wtonE88L — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 28, 2024

Although all the eyes were on Sanju Samson's knock, Dhruv Jurel's brilliant innings cannot be ruled out. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri lauded Jurel for his outstanding knock under pressure and termed him as the 'Jewel for Indian cricket.'

"This Jurel is a Jewel for Indian cricket. Right now and going ahead into the future. Serious Dude," Shastri tweeted on X.

Jurel came in to bat at No. 5 when his team needed the most from him. He showed intent straight away and took off all the pressure on Samson. The youngster hit the veteran Amit Mishra for a six over long on in his seventh ball. He did not look back since and put away all the bad balls on offer.

In the 14th over of the innings bowled by Mohsin Khan, Jurel hit 3 fours and a six to collect 20 runs off the over and shift the momentum towards the chasing side. His quick scoring ensured that required run rate never went out of control. Jurel finished unbeaten on 52 runs off 34 balls. He hit 5 fours and 2 sixes during his stay at the crease.

Telegram Group Join Now

Also read: 2007 winner recommends Sanju Samson for T20 World Cup after audacious knock

So far, Dhruv Jurel didn't get many opportunities to showcase his potential in IPL 2024 because of an excellent run of form shown by Rajasthan's top four batters. But when the opportunity came, he took it with both the hands to take the Royals a step closer to the playoffs. This match was played on Jurel's home ground in domestic cricket, which makes it even more special for him.

Before IPL 2024, Dhruv Jurel had made his international debut in the Test series against England where he impressed everyone with his batting and wicketkeeping skills. The 23-year-old was also adjudged the Player of the Match in Ranchi Test for his brilliant knocks under pressure in both innings of the match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.