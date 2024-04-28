2007 winner recommends Sanju Samson for T20 World Cup after audacious knock

Sanju Samson was always regarded as a highly-talented player and has been around the India's white-ball teams for some years now. But despite the immense potential, he has been unable to cement his spot in India's playing XI because of his inconsistency in run-scoring over the years. For the last few years, he always started his IPL season on a high note only to fade away after a few games.

But IPL 2024 seems to be the turning point in his cricketing journey. Samson has been scoring runs on a consistent basis this year and is leading his team Rajasthan Royals from the front. Not only he is scoring runs consistently, but he is scoring them at a good clip as well.

Yusuf Pathan recommends Sanju Samson for T20 World Cup

Sanju Samson deserves a spot in our T20 World Cup squad #LSGvsRR — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) April 27, 2024

After Samson's stellar knock against Lucknow Super Giants, 2007 T20 World Cup winner Yusuf Pathan lauded him. Pathan advocated for Samson's inclusion in India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad.

"Sanju Samson deserves a spot in our T20 World Cup squad," Pathan tweeted on X.

Samson gave a powerful statement when he smashed 71* runs off just 33 balls to take Rajasthan Royals out of misery against Lucknow Super Giants. Rajasthan Royals were 78-3 at one stage and they had just lost in-form batter Riyan Parag. RR had lost Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, and Riyan Parag inside 9 overs in their pursuit of 197 runs.

But right-handed wicketkeeper kept his cool and built and excellent partnership with Dhruv Jurel to prevent fall of any further wicket and take RR to its eighth win in nine games. He accelerated at the right time and put LSG's bowlers under pressure. Rajasthan Royals chased down the target inside 19 overs.

Samson is having an excellent IPL season so far. The 29-year-old has amassed 385 runs in nine matches so far. He averages 77 and has a strike rate of 161.08 in these games. He is currently placed second in the list of highest run-scorers this season, just behind Virat Kohli.

The selection date for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 is getting closer and Samson's performance will force the selectors to consider him..With the race for India's wicketkeeper spot getting interesting, Samson has staked his claim to be one of the contenders for the spot.

