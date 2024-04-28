WATCH: Sanju Samson's uncharacteristic celebration roar after sealing Rajasthan Royals' victory over LSG with a six

Samson's knock ensured that the Rajasthan outfit continued marching towards the playoffs confidently.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson unleashed his emotions after sealing a victory for his side with a six against the Lucknow Super Giants in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

Samson played a captain's knock to lead his team from the front, scoring a quickfire 33-ball 71 to help RR chase down a target of 197 comfortably with one over to spare.

Samson's knock ensured that the Rajasthan outfit continued their march towards securing the playoffs spot with no other team in the vicinity. The Royals have lost just one match this season and occupied the top spot in the points table with a staggering 16 points from nine game. KKR, who are placed second, have ten points from eight games.

Samson's roar was a bit uncharacteristic, given that he is known to have a very calm demeanour. Check the video of Sanju's reaction after hitting the winning six below.

Best Sanju Samson celebration ever. 💗🔥 pic.twitter.com/AfHH2PI68u — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 27, 2024

LSG remains in Top 4 despite loss against Rajasthan

Speaking about the match, Jaiswal and Buttler gave the Royals a steady start with a 60-run opening stand but neither of them could convert their innings into a big score. Samson took on the onus after talented batter Riyan Parag also departed cheaply, scoring just 14 runs.

Samson paired with Dhruv Jurel from the other end as the duo registered a 121-run partnership and ensured no wickets fall as they took Rajasthan over the finishing line.

Earlier, KL Rahul gave a testament to his sheer batting prowess with a well-curated knock of 76. Deepak Hooda also contributed with a quickfire fifty to propel LSG to a near-200 score.

Despite the loss, LSG still remains in the Top 4, owing to superior run-rate.

