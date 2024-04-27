Umpire Intimidated by Rohit Sharma's call for wide; saves Mumbai Indians DRS call against DC

The five time title winners Mumbai Indians have repeatedly been a part of a series of controversies in the Indian Premier League. During the team’s recent match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, another controversial incident broke the internet where the on field empire was left intimidated with the team’s decision.

The incident took place during the first over of the second innings, the young South African pacer Lizaad Williams opened the spell for Delhi Capitals. In the last delivery of the over, Williams delivered down the ground as the ball went past the team’s skipper and wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant and went down for a boundary.

The on field umpire initially awarded Mumbai Indians with a boundary while declaring it a fair delivery, however, the batting opposition’s former captain Rohit Sharma indicated the umpire for taking a DRS review for a wide. Before accepting Rohit Sharma’s call, the umpire himself gave the delivery wide amid the confusion, saving Mumbai Indians a review, and awarding the team five runs off the delivery. Rohit Sharma instantly capitalized the next free delivery of the over and smashed it for a boundary off the mid-wicket.

A similar incident previously took place as the Mumbai Indians team management interfered with the on field game by urging Suryakumar Yadav to take a review for a wide. As Suryakumar Yadav ignored the team management’s call from the sidelines, the umpire called for his review to check for a wide delivery which saved Mumbai Indians a DRS call and provided them with an additional run. The BCCI later charged the team management for breaching the IPL code of conduct.

Delhi Capitals post their highest total in IPL against Mumbai Indians

Delhi Capitals batted first in the match and registered their highest total ever recorded in the history of the IPL. The team’s opening batter Jake Fraser-McGurk and Tristan Stubbs scored 84 and 48 runs off 27 and 25 deliveries leading Delhi to the total of 257 runs at the loss of four wickets in 20 overs.

The following encounter marks as a close call for both the teams to keep their hopes alive for the qualification of the IPL 2024 play-offs. Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians currently stand on the eighth and ninth position of the points table respectively.